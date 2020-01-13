New football roadmap will be great for football betting in India

Football betting fans in India have plenty to be excited about in this new decade, especially with the country now set to have a unified professional football league.

India is one of very few countries that run two parallel football leagues- the Indian Super League and the I-League– but following the approval of the roadmap for Indian football last October, that will cease to be the case at some point during this decade.

This is great for India, as it clears up all the confusion, and aligns the Indian football league system with the general practice across the world. It also has a big effect on football betting in India, as bettors can now wager on a more structured Indian top-flight league, furnished with more betting options and features.

Indian fans now have a proper unified league that matches global standards, which will naturally attract more bettors to the league.

According to the roadmap on Indian football, the Indian Super League (ISL) is now recognized as the premier competition in the country and will provide the representatives for the AFC Champions League, Asia’s top club competition.

For now, the I-League continues to exist, hence you can still bet on the very popular Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and other exciting matches in the league! Over the next few years, the top teams in the I-League will be promoted to the ISL up until the 2024-2025 season, when the two parallel leagues will merge into one big top-flight division.

Once the merger is effected, the bottom teams in the Super League will be relegated at the end of the season, while the best sides from the lower division will gain promotion into the top league. The I-League may be on its way out of Indian football, but it doesn’t mean bettors will be restricted to just one Indian league. You will also be able to bet on lower divisions, which will be better organized under the new roadmap.

Indian football will have a properly defined structure, which should make football betting easier and a lot more entertaining.

Given the lucrative nature of the Super League, it was almost inevitable that it would become India’s top division. The ISL has all the money, and hence, is the preferred destination for top Indian players, and foreign footballers plying their trades in the country.

Football fans in India will hope that this new roadmap leads to an improvement in the fortunes of the country’s national team.

India’s national football team flattered to deceive in 2019. Hopes were high following their thumping 4-1 victory over Thailand in their opening match at the Asian Cup, but the tournament ended on a very disappointing note for the Blue Tigers, who failed to make the knock-out stages.

Out went Stephen Constantin; in came Igor Stimac as national team boss.

The coaching change hasn’t exactly sparked a revival, as India have not won a match since June, and are almost out of the picture in the qualifying series for the 2022 World Cup. India got a creditable goalless draw in Qatar in September, but back-to-back draws against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, and defeat to Oman have all but ended their chances of being at Qatar 2022.

Because of the elaborate qualifying process for the 2023 Asian Cup, India can still qualify for the continental showpiece, but there must be significant improvements in their results if that is to happen. Next up for the Blue Tigers in the qualifying series is a home game against Qatar in March.

On a more positive note for international football in India, the country can look ahead to the hosting of the Under-17 women’s World Cup in November 2020. It will be the second FIFA tournament to be staged in India in just over three years, following the successful hosting of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in October 2017.

