Report: Man United join race to sign Youssoufa Moukoko

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko and will battle with Chelsea and Liverpool to sign the German, according to The Times.

The Red Devils are on the market to bolster their attack following the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo and pertinent injuries to Anthony Martial.

Moukoko has caught the eye of several European clubs following his impressive performances for Dortmund and they could attempt to sign him for a knockdown fee in January with his contract expiring at the end of June.

The 18-year-old has featured regularly for the Bundesliga giants this season, scoring six goals and providing six assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

Competition

The report claims that Man Utd are interested in signing Moukoko but Erik ten Hag will have to beat off competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool to secure his signature.

According to The Times, interested clubs will have to convince the 18-year-old that he will not be signed to sit on the bench if he opts for a move to England.

Moukoko, who is valued at €30m (£26m) by Transfermarkt, has had a breakthrough season at Dortmund after the departure of Erling Haaland to Manchester City last summer.

He has impressed with his finishing, ability to make key passes as well as his defensive work rate. The youngster has been tipped to become a world-class player in future, having become the youngest player to score 10 goals in the Bundesliga.

Moukoko became the youngest German player ever to feature in the World Cup, aged 18 years and 3 days when he made his debut in the tournament against Japan in Qatar, however, the 2014 winners exited at the group stage.

He is known for his scoring ability at younger age levels hence, there are no surprises that clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing him.

The youngster may not start week in week out for the Red Devils, but assurance of playing regularly in rotation could persuade him to move to Old Trafford this winter. Man United are also are capable of offering the best salary package to the player, however, they need to convince Dortmund who may hold out for the highest transfer bid.

Chelsea are also on the market for a top young striker after missing out on Endrick to Real Madrid and it appears they’re now in the race to sign Moukoko. Liverpool are also seeming in the hunt so it’s going to be a fierce battle between the English giants.

Read more: Report: Man Utd open talks with agent of £51m star, Ten Hag wants him