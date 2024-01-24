Liverpool ready to submit offer for Teun Koopmeiners

Liverpool are ready to formalise their interest in Dutch international midfielder Teun Koopmeiners and are preparing a £39m offer for the Atalanta star, according to Tutto Atalanta.

The 25-year-old midfielder has established himself as a key player for the Italian club, and his performance of attracted the attention of Premier League giants Liverpool.

The Reds were linked last summer and it appears they are ready to reignite their interest. The report claims that Liverpool are now ‘ready to make a huge offer’ to sign Koopmeiners at the end of the season.

According to Tutto Atalanta, the Reds are prepared to offer around £39m for the Dutch international as Jurgen Klopp looks to further strengthen his ranks in the summer.

It’s no secret that Liverpool need to bring in a midfield controller who will help out defensively and anchor their midfield. The Atalanta midfielder certainly has the physical and technical attributes to do well for Liverpool in the Premier League.

A move to England would be an exciting opportunity for the player and he would look to showcase his abilities in the English top flight. He would get to play alongside his international teammates Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk at Anfield as well.

Koopmeiners is a complete midfielder

Apart from his ability to protect the central defence and break up opposition attacks, Koopmeiners would help out creatively as well. The midfielder has seven goals and four assists to his name across all competitions this season, and his numbers are likely to improve when playing in a better team alongside better players.

The Dutch international has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2027 and an offer of around £39m could prove to be quite tempting for Atalanta. However, it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sanction his departure at the end of the season.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have one of the best managers in world football. Koopmeiners will be attracted to the idea of playing for them next season and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can sort out an agreement soon.