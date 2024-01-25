Liverpool make contact to sign Alan Varela

Liverpool have opened talks over a deal to sign Argentine defensive midfielder Alan Varela but face competition from Man City, according to a report from Bolavip.

The report claims that Liverpool have already ‘approached’ Porto regarding a potential move at the end of the season but City have also expressed their interest in the South American.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Portuguese club and his performances have attracted the attention of the two Premier League clubs.

As per the report, Varela has a release clause of €70m (£60m) in his contract and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool to City are prepared to pay that kind of money for him.

The Reds were prepared to spend a substantial amount of money on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia last summer. They failed to sign the two players as they both went to Chelsea, and it is no secret that Liverpool still need to bring in a quality defensive midfielder.

The signing of Varela would allow Alexis Mac Allister to operate in his natural role and that would strengthen Liverpool in the middle of the park.

Varela is adept at breaking up attacking moves and winning the ball back for his side. He would add a new dimension to the Liverpool midfield and strengthen them defensively.

Varela would fit in well at Liverpool

The 22-year-old has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in English football and a move to Liverpool would be a major step up in his career. He is likely to be attracted to the idea of playing for one of the biggest clubs in England and he would get to work with a world class manager in Jurgen Klopp.

Similarly, a move to Manchester City would be an attractive opportunity for the player as well. They have a proven track record of competing for major trophies and Pep Guardiola could help the 22-year-old improve further.

Both clubs have the financial resources to pay the reported £60m release clause but it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Manchester City could part ways with Kalvin Philips permanently at the end of the season and Varela would be a quality replacement.