Arsenal & Tottenham join Man Utd in the race to sign Zirkzee

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee, as per the Italian outlet TUTTOmercatoWEB.

After joining the Serie A side from Bayern Munich during the summer of 2022, the 22-year-old has established himself as an integral part of Thiago Motta’s starting eleven in recent times.

The youngster has been displaying promising performances at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium this term, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

So, it appears having been impressed by the Dutchman’s recent performances for Bologna, several big clubs around Europe have registered their interest in signing him.

It has been suggested that after struggling with goal-scoring issues this season, Man Utd have been exploring the possibility of signing a new striker to support Rasmus Hojlund. Several names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford with Zirkzee emerging as a serious option. It’s also been reported that United are currently leading the race to sign him

Battle

However, according to the report by TUTTOmercatoWEB, Arsenal and Tottenham have also been plotting a swoop for a new striker to reinforce their frontline and both North London clubs have identified Zirkzee as one of the main targets.

So, it seems Spurs and the Gunners are ready to battle out with Man Utd over this deal, although the Red Devils are currently leading this race.

The report further claims that Zirkzee has a £34m release clause in his current contract so Man Utd, Arsenal or Tottenham can secure the Bologna star’s signature for a reasonable fee if any of those clubs opt to formalise their interest.

Zirkzee, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is quick, efficient in link-up play, has the ability to create opportunities for fellow attackers, and can finish off his chances.

The Dutchman is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd, Arsenal or Tottenham if any of those clubs sign him in January or next summer.

However, the forward hasn’t proven his worth at the highest level yet so there is a question mark whether Zirkzee would be the right option to help United, Arsenal or Tottenham achieve their lofty ambitions.

But, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually manage to sign Zirkzee if Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham battle out with each other over this deal this year.