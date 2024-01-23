Liverpool make the first move to sign Federico Redondo

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Argentinos Juniors to enquire about the details of signing Federico Redondo, as per the transfer journalist Francois Plateau.

After letting Fabinho leave the club last summer, the Merseyside club were seemingly keen on signing a new top-class holding midfielder to replace the Brazilian.

They were linked with numerous options with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia being mentioned as the primary targets. However, they eventually missed out on signing both of them to Chelsea.

Liverpool eventually purchased Wataru Endo as a specialist holding midfielder. In addition, Jurgen Klopp has been using new summer signing Alexis Mac Allister in that position this season.

Endo and Mac Allister have done exceptionally well for Liverpool in their debut campaign at Anfield, helping Klopp’s side mount a Premier League title charge this term.

Redondo to Liverpool

However, it seems Liverpool remain keen on adding a new deep-lying playmaker to their ranks. Writing on X, Plateau has reported that Liverpool are planning to sign Redondo and have already opened talks with Argentinos Juniors to inquire about the details of acquiring his service.

The journalist further claims that Mac Allister has ‘spoken highly’ of his compatriot so after listening to the former Brighton and Hove Albion star’s suggestion, the Merseyside club have registered their interest in signing him.

Plateau also states that Argentinos Juniors could be open to cashing-in on their star man if they receive an offer of around £7m so Liverpool could manage to secure the 21-year-old’s signature for a bargain fee if they push forward with this deal.

Plateau said:

“Exclusive: Understand Liverpool have inquired about Argentinos Juniors midfielder Federico Redondo, who could be available for €8m. Alexis Mac Allister has ‘spoken highly’ of Redondo when asked about the 21-year-old.”

Redondo, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a highly talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to become a top-class midfielder in the future. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to sign Redondo this year to reinforce their midfield department.