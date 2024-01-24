Man Utd told price to sign Aaron Anselmino



According to Planet Boca Juniors, Manchester United could sign Boca Juniors wonderkid Aaron Anselmino this winter but only if they pay his £21m release clause in full.

The 18-year-old has made only five first-team appearances for the South American giants, but he is already attracting plenty of transfer interest. As per Planet Boca Juniors, Man United are one of the main admirers of the young centre-back and they have already made a few enquiries regarding his situation.

Anselmino recently put pen-to-paper on a new and improved contract with the Argentine heavyweights, and it is reported that he now has a higher release clause value of £16 million as part of the deal. However, the figure has temporarily increased to £21m (emergency clause) for the final days of the January transfer window.

Big potential

Anselmino is just 5 games into his Boca Juniors career but has already made an impression on United. The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new central defender this summer and are likely to prioritise a young signing with adequate experience. However, they may also pursue another emerging centre-back with big potential.

The 18-year-old would fit right into that category. Looking at his statistics on Sofascore, the teenager is good with the ball at his feet, likes to engage in duels and tackles. He has won almost 6 duels and 3 tackles per outing for the Argentine giants, who recently lost out to Fluminense in the final of the Copa Libertadores.

He could be a good long-term prospect for the Red Devils. The price is on the higher side, but that has become the norm in the transfer market over the past few years with clubs like Chelsea and Real Madrid setting the example by spending huge fees on upcoming talents. United could swoop for Anselmino in the summer with funds currently limited and the focus being on landing a striker on loan before the transfer window closes.