Manchester United are eyeing a move to sign Sporting CP forward Marcus Edwards and there’s confidence a £30m deal could be done in the summer, according to Football Transfers.

The 25-year-old has asserted himself as one of Sporting’s most pivotal players since he arrived from Tottenham Hotspur in the winter of 2022. He has been an integral part of Ruben Amorim’s team this season, making 16 Primeira Liga appearances as well as 26 appearances across all competitions while recording 11 goal contributions.

Edwards is admired by INEOS – United’s new part owners – and Football Transfers claims that the England u21 International is being viewed as a “reasonable solution” to replace struggling Antony – whose performance has been below par this season.

However, acquiring Edwards seems improbable in the January transfer window, but the report says there is ‘growing confidence’ within Man Utd’s ranks that a £30m deal can be agreed in the summer.

Edwards’ contract at the Estádio José Alvalade runs until June 2026 and it appears United are hoping to lure him to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Attacking reinforcement

Manchester United’s attack this season has been a shadow of what it was last year. Rasmus Hojlund, who was signed to add spark to United’s attack, has struggled in the Premier League since he arrived from Atalanta last summer while Anthony Martial, Antony and Marcus Rashford have only contributed to five Premier League goals cumulatively.

While Martial is being tipped for a move away from the club, Antony is having a tumultuous season so far as the Brazilian International is yet to score or provide an assist in his 22 appearances across all competitions.

On the other hand, Edwards has consistently been producing superb performances in the Portuguese first division since he arrived on deadline day in 2022.

His ability to score from the right wing and versatility to drift into attacking midfield would provide Erik Ten Hag with his own inverted winger who can provide, score, and dribble while also inverting to pickpocket spaces in midfield. A role similar to Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

It will be difficult for Man Utd to offload Antony due to his hefty wages, but it looks like Edwards is being lined-up as a replacement if they can sell the Brazilian.