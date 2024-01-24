Chelsea and Tottenham eye swoop for Santiago Gimenez

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez but face competition from Chelsea, according to a report from Medio Tiempo.

The report claims that Spurs want to add more competition to their attacking unit and they are ‘interested’ in the 22-year-old Feyenoord striker. Gimenez has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 21 goals across all competitions.

The Mexican is widely regarded as one of the best young strikers in European football and he could transform Tottenham’s attack. The Feyenoord star could be viewed as a long-term replacement for Harry Kane.

Tottenham have been overly dependent on Son Heung-min and Gimenez could share the goalscoring burden. Richarlison has been inconsistent and Ange Postecoglou needs more options at his disposal.

However, Tottenham face fierce competition as the report adds that Chelsea are also keen on signing Gimenez. The Blues are in desperate need of another striker and Gimenez could prove to be an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson – who has been underwhelming since his move from La Liga.

Upgrade

Chelsea will need to bring in a more reliable striker if they want to return to the UEFA Champions League and compete for major trophies.

The Mexican is likely to be keen on joining clubs like Tottenham and Chelsea. A move in January might be unlikely but it remains to be seen whether the Londoners decide to test Feyenoord’s resolve with an offer this month.

Gimenez has proven himself in the Dutch League and he will want to test himself at a higher level now. A move to the Premier League would be ideal as regular football in England could help him improve further. He would get to compete with the best defenders in the world in the Premier League.

Both Spurs and Chelsea will be attractive destinations for the striker so it will be interesting to see where he ends up if he does come to England over the coming months.