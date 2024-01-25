Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to complete a deal for Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa ‘as soon as possible’.

That’s according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano who exclusively relayed this information through GIVEMESPORTS, claiming that Tottenham’s “big focus in the next days” is to strike a deal for the 18-year-old.

Nusa has been earmarked by Tottenham’s head coach, Ange Postecoglou, as a “special talent” and the Spurs hierarchy are eager to reach a quick agreement to seal a transfer.

Romano informs that Tottenham are in discussions with the Belgian Pro League outfit regarding the potential acquisition of the Norwegian international before the transfer window closes. However, they plan to refrain from submitting a formal bid until they are assured of successfully finalizing negotiations.

He further provides insights into Tottenham’s keenness to secure Nusa’s talents, driven by their confidence in his promising future. Spurs are escalating their efforts, mindful of potential rivals entering the bidding and hijacking their move.

The Italian journalist indicates that Tottenham are set to hold further talks with Club Brugge in the coming days, underscoring the teenager’s standing as a pivotal focus for Postecoglou in the concluding moments of the transfer window.

“They really want him because they believe Antonio Nusa is going to be a special player. He is a special talent in a position where Tottenham need someone for the present and future, so that is why they are pushing,” said Romano.

“They also know that there are other clubs interested in Antonio Nusa, especially in England, so they want to be fast and close the deal as soon as possible.

“Tottenham are going to have new contacts with Club Brugge in the next days again for Nusa. I think this is going to be their big focus in the next days.” On for the future

Club Brugge hold a robust stance in negotiations as Nusa isn’t eager to embrace a new venture presently. With three and a half years left on his contract, this adds complexity to Postecoglou’s quest for a third signing before the arrival of February 1.

According to a recent report from The Athletic, Brugge are demanding a fee in the region of £26m for Nusa. They want Spurs will allow the youngster to stay at the club for the rest of the season.

Tottenham are proactively building for the future by securing talented young players. The club’s current focus is on acquiring Nusa from Club Brugge, a player drawing significant attention across Europe.

While the left-wing position is currently held by club captain Son Heung-Min, Nusa presents an excellent opportunity to serve as an understudy, potentially stepping into the role in the future.