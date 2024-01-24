Liverpool keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen star Hincapie

Liverpool have reportedly been monitoring the development of Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie ahead of a potential swoop, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Merseyside club lack depth in their backline as they only have Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip as the senior centre-back options.

But, following Matip’s season-ending knee injury, Jurgen Klopp has been left with an even thinner defensive department. Although Liverpool have Jarell Quansah, he is still young and doesn’t have much experience playing at the highest level.

With Matip’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, it seems that Klopp’s side have started to explore the market to sign a new defender in-case they opt to let the Cameroonian leave the club at the end of this campaign.

Speaking on Rousing The Kop, Bailey has reported that Liverpool want to purchase a new centre-back and they ‘ideally’ want a left-sided one.

The journalist states that Hincapie is a standout option for the Reds and their scouts watched the Ecuadorian in action last weekend – where the defender helped his side win the game by scoring a stoppage-time goal.

Hincapie to Liverpool

Bailey also states that Hincapie is an ‘attainable’ option for Liverpool so they could formalise their interest in signing him this year. But, the journalist says that alongside the South American, Goncalo Inacio is also on Klopp’s wish-list.

Bailey said:

“They do want a centre-half, ideally a left-sider and there are some good ones out there. That doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t go for a [Ousmane] Diomande or a [Antonio] Silva, but I think the likes of [Goncalo] Inacio and Hincapie would be more of a priority, would be an easier fit. “We know Liverpool watched Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend. Hincapie had a particularly good game, scoring the winner as well. He is someone that can cover the left side. Inacio and Hincapie are the two standouts at the moment, both attainable. They’re the two to watch. They’re relatively, not cheap but Inacio has a clause, I think both are attainable for a price that would be within their realms, in terms of what they’re willing to pay.”

Hincapie, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, and Inacio are talented players and could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if the Anfield club purchase either of them this year. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to sign Hincapie or Inacio to bolster their backline.