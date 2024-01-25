Arsenal keep close tabs on Sebastian Szymanski

Arsenal are monitoring the situation of Fenerbahce’s attacking midfielder Sebastian Szymanski, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Szymanski’s performances are attracting interest from top European sides following a string of impressive displays for Fenerbahce this season. The 24-year-old has been a pivotal figure for İsmail Kartal’s side this season, providing 9 goals and 9 assists in the Süper Lig while also recording 12 goals and 14 assists across all competitions for Sarı Kanaryalar.

His excellent form has caught the attention of Arsenal as Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur says the Gunners are keeping a close eye on Szymanski ahead of a possible swoop. However, they’ll face competition as Tottenham Hotspur, Real Sociedad and Napoli are also monitoring the situation of the Poland International.

Arsenal could certainly do with a player of his qualities as Szymanski would offer stiffer competition to club captain, Martin Ødegaard in the attacking midfield role while also strengthening Arsenal’s squad depth.

Szymanski’s contract at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium will run until June 2027 and he is valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt, so he’s unlikely to break the bank.

Depth

After recording a four-match winless run that included three defeats, Arsenal returned to winning ways in spectacular fashion after thrashing Crystal Palace 5-0 last weekend.

Despite that victory, the Gunners frontline have still struggled to replicate their form from last season and Arsenal desperately need more options in the final third.

Odegaard is a key part of Arsenal’s attack but opponents have figured out how to keep the Norwegian international quiet and this has affected his output. The same can be said of fellow attackers such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners need different options to break down suborn defences and Szymanski could be a terrific signing. He has been an important player for Fenerbahce with his goal contributions playing a vital role in their title charge as they currently sit at the top spot in the Süper Lig.

With 12 goals and 14 assists across all competitions this season, the Poland International would prove to be a valuable asset for Arteta as his versatility and high technical level could unlock even the deepest of defences in the Premier League.

This is certainly one transfer story we should keep an eye on over the coming days and months.