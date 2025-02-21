Corruption, Salaries, and Ties to Russia: Andriy Shevchenko at the Center of a Scandal in Ukraine

Andriy Shevchenko, the legendary former football striker and Ballon d’Or winner, is facing a wave of criticism in Ukraine as he marks his first year as president of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF). Bloggers and media outlets have accused the sports federation’s management of corruption, a lack of patriotic stance, and excessive salaries at a time when the country remains under constant Russian attacks. In an attempt to refute these allegations, Shevchenko and his team held a press conference on February 11—their first since his appointment in January 2024—to present the results of their work.

Football Officials as “Hired Guns”

Ukrainian football has been struggling since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. While the national team and clubs continue to compete in international tournaments, security concerns have forced them to play home matches abroad.

Last year, Ukraine’s national team participated in the final stage of the European Championship, but the campaign ended in disappointment. In their opening match, the Ukrainian team suffered a crushing defeat to an average Romanian side, effectively eliminating their chances of advancing. The Olympic football team’s performance at the Paris Games was equally disastrous.

Club performances in European competitions also failed to deliver any positive results. By the end of 2024, Ukraine had fallen to 23rd place in UEFA’s coefficient rankings—the country’s worst position in 30 years.

The football team’s failures could be attributed to the war, but this is far from the only grievance the Ukrainian public has against its national football federation. On January 25, journalist Ihor Burbas released a video on his YouTube channel, where he criticized Andriy Shevchenko and his team. The most controversial revelations in his report concerned the alleged salaries of top executives at the UAF.

Burbas suggested that Shevchenko’s monthly earnings, including bonuses, amount to $50,000, making him one of the highest-paid football officials in the world. Vice President Oleksandr Shevchenko reportedly receives $30,000 per month, while Secretary-General Ihor Hryshchenko allegedly earns around $15,000.

For comparison, according to Ukraine’s national statistics service, the average monthly salary in the war-torn country as of September 2024 was just 20,500 UAH (approximately $490 or €470). Furthermore, Burbas claimed that shortly before the New Year, UAF executives awarded themselves year-end bonuses equivalent to 100% of their monthly salaries.

These claims have not been publicly refuted by UAF officials. In fact, Vice President Oleksandr Shevchenko previously confirmed his high salary but stated that he donates his entire income to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Given these substantial earnings, Ihor Burbas referred to UAF executives as “zarobitchany” (a term that can be translated as “guest workers”). By using this term, he also implied that many of these officials spend most of their time outside Ukraine.

During the February 11 press conference, Andriy Shevchenko confirmed that he is a tax resident of the United Kingdom, meaning he spends more than 183 days per year there. However, he insisted that he spends enough time in Ukraine to fulfill his duties as UAF president. This contradicted his September 2024 statement, in which he claimed that after being elected UAF president, he had fully relocated to Ukraine and adapted to life in wartime Kyiv.

According to Burbas, Shevchenko’s close associate, UAF Vice President and national team head coach Serhiy Rebrov, resides permanently in Marbella, Spain. Another vice president, Oleksandr Shevchenko, allegedly owns a private house near Barcelona, while UAF Secretary-General Ihor Hryshchenko’s entire family reportedly lives in the United States.

Where Did the Millions Go? Discrepancies in UAF’s Financial Reports

In response to mounting criticism, the UAF released its financial reports for 2024 for the first time on February 11. According to published data, annual expenses totaled 943.9 million UAH (€21.8 million), total revenue reached 1,261 million UAH (€29.1 million), and the wage fund for the UAF headquarters in Kyiv (Football House) amounted to 159.4 million UAH (€3.5 million).

However, Burbas pointed out discrepancies between these figures and tax records. According to official tax data, at the beginning of 2024, UAF had 160 million UAH (nearly €4 million) on its balance sheet. But during the press conference, slides presented by UAF officials showed a completely different figure—16 million UAH.

In 2024, the Ukrainian Association of Football received direct funding from the state budget for the first time in history—71 million UAH (€1.63 million) from the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, at a time when the country is defending itself against Russian aggression. Additionally, UEFA reportedly transferred at least €21 million to the UAF, partly as a reward for the national team’s qualification for Euro 2024.

Despite this financial backing, journalists claim that UAF leadership is seeking alternative revenue streams that border on legality. According to Ihor Burbas, Shevchenko’s administration attempted to reclaim 12 hectares of land near Kyiv, which had been donated to the state by his predecessor Andriy Pavelko for the joint construction of a training base for national teams. UAF’s plan, according to Burbas, was to resell the land for profit.

In his February 8 video, Burbas published documents showing that the UAF had paid for legal services from the firm of Artem Stoyanov, a member of the UAF executive committee, raising concerns about a conflict of interest. He also claimed that Stoyanov transferred 10 million UAH (€240,000) to Austria at the end of last year.

Shevchenko’s acceptance of €250,000 from businessman Hennadiy Butkevych has also drawn scrutiny. In November 2024, Butkevych—president of FC Polissya—awarded the national team a bonus for its victory over Albania in the UEFA Nations League. Shevchenko accepted the funds and advised the players to donate them to charity.

Meanwhile, accusations of bias among referees in the Ukrainian Premier League have intensified. Referees have been accused of favoring certain clubs, particularly FC Rukh Lviv, which is closely linked to UAF Vice President Oleksandr Shevchenko. The refereeing reform that Shevchenko announced in January 2024 has been widely criticized by the media as a failure.

So far, UAF officials have remained silent on these and other corruption accusations.

Court Cases, Sanctions, and Silence: Where Does the UAF Stand on Patriotism?

Another major criticism of the Ukrainian Association of Football leadership is its lack of a strong patriotic stance. On February 11, Andriy Shevchenko attempted to address this issue by publicly condemning Anatoliy Tymoshchuk and Kakha Kaladze for the first time, stating that for him, “they no longer exist.”

Anatoliy Tymoshchuk, Shevchenko’s former teammate on the national team, currently lives and works in Russia. Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, he has never condemned Moscow’s actions and last year even participated in fundraising for Russian occupation forces. In March 2022, the UAF stripped him of all national-level titles, but in November 2024, during Shevchenko’s presidency, Tymoshchuk won a case against the UAF in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Kakha Kaladze, Shevchenko’s former clubmate at Dynamo Kyiv and AC Milan, is now the mayor of Tbilisi and a member of the pro-Russian political party “Georgian Dream.” In December 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions against Kaladze, yet the UAF made no public statement on the matter. The federation also failed to initiate the revocation of his Ukrainian championship and cup titles.

Shevchenko has faced previous criticism over his ties to pro-Russian politicians. In 2012, he ran for the Ukrainian parliament as a candidate for the “Ukraine – Forward!” party, led by Natalia Korolevska, a close ally of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Additionally, Shevchenko’s long-standing friendship with Silvio Berlusconi—a pro-Russian Italian politician who baptized his son—has raised concerns. Until 2022, the former football star also shared business interests with Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Against this backdrop, controversy arose over the removal of Ukraine’s national map and the slogan “Slava Ukraini!” (“Glory to Ukraine!”) from the national team’s jerseys. These patriotic symbols were first introduced on the team’s kit in 2021, provoking a furious reaction from Russia.

However, in October 2024, the UAF unveiled a new blue and yellow kit, this time without the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine or the patriotic slogan. During the February 11 press conference, Andriy Shevchenko defended the changes, calling them “technical adjustments” supposedly related to a change in the team’s sponsor.

At the press conference, Shevchenko not only attempted to dismiss the accusations against him but also officially confirmed his candidacy for one of two vacant positions on the UEFA Executive Committee (ExCo).

Having a Ukrainian representative in UEFA’s governing body is crucial for the future of Ukrainian football. However, Shevchenko’s chances of securing this role largely depend on how the UAF is perceived—whether it is seen as a transparent and well-run organization.

If UAF leadership fails to provide convincing answers to the numerous allegations against it and prove its accountability, European football officials may hesitate to support Shevchenko’s bid.