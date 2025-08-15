Liverpool
Mac Allister returns in place of Jones | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Bournemouth
Liverpool begin their title defence by getting the 2025/26 season of the Premier League underway tonight at Anfield against Bournemouth, less than a week after defeat in the FA Community Shield versus Crystal Palace.
Arne Slot’s side were not at their best in the previous fixture but with a week more of preparation under the team’s belt, all eyes would be on them getting the campaign going on a winning note in front of their home supporters.
That being said, here is how the Reds could line up.
Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is expected to keep his place in goal, starting ahead of Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Defenders – Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez are set to make their official league debuts for Liverpool. The former Bayer Leverkusen star will be the favourite to feature at right back, whereas his Hungarian teammate’s maiden bout at Anfield will be against his former employers, Bournemouth.
The heart of the back four is likely to stay unchanged with Ibrahima Konate partnering with Virgil van Dijk.
Mac Allister to start in midfield
Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister is expected to feature in a deeper-lying position in midfield, coming in for Curtis Jones, while Dominik Szoboszlai may keep his place next to the Argentine international given that Ryan Gravenberch is suspended. At number 10, Florian Wirtz is slated to get the nod from the first whistle.
Mohamed Salah will likely be deployed on the right flank as he hopes to have another incredible season, whereas Cody Gakpo could be given the go-ahead to play on the left wing.
Forward – Hugo Ekitike scored just four minutes into the FA Community Shield last time out and will lead the line against Bournemouth as Liverpool’s solitary number nine in tonight’s game.
Here is how the Premier League champions may look on paper.
