Arsenal have entered talks for Porto winger William Gomes



According to Globo in Brazil, Arsenal have entered talks with the representatives of Porto winger William Gomes over a possible summer move.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a good 2025/26 season with the Portuguese giants. He scored 13 goals and provided 2 assists across all competitions from the right wing.

Arsenal have been keeping a close watch on Gomes, and Globo claim that the English champions have contacted the player’s representatives to gain more information.

Gomes has a £69 million release clause in his Porto contract, and the Primeira Liga outfit don’t seem in a rush to sell him.

Elsewhere, Correio da Manha cite that the Portuguese giants want at least £52 million for the Brazil youth international with Sao Paulo owed 20% of the player’s future fee.

Unlikely deal

The Sao Paulo graduate had a good breakout season with Porto last term. He managed just over 2,000 minutes in all competitions, but still made a big impression with 13 goal contributions. His dribbling, pace and long-range shots will have impressed his suitors.

Arsenal are among them and they have a good relationship with Porto. The Gunners previously recruited Fabio Vieira from the Portuguese champions and most recently loaned out Jakub Kiwior to them. The Poland international has since joined on a permanent deal.

Hence, it is not a surprise that they are looking at Gomes as a possible attacking option, but a deal seems unlikely on the cards for a few reasons. First of all, Arsenal may not want to pay £52 million for a young attacker with just 1 big European season under his belt.

The quality of the Portuguese top-flight is also inferior to the Premier League in terms of intensity and physicality. Moreover, Gomes appears a specialist left-footed right winger, which the Gunners have in plenty in the current first-team squad under manager Mikel Arteta.

Bukayo Saka is an undisputed starter from the right wing with Noni Madueke being the immediate deputy. Max Dowman showed last season that he can operate there too. Ethan Nwaneri is another graduate, who is comfortable from the right flank. All four are left-footed.

Arsenal’s priority should be on landing a marquee left winger this summer. They are most likely to recruit someone with vast Premier League experience such as Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers rather than sign an inexperienced and untested winger like Gomes this summer.