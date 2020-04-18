Arsenal
Man Utd hoping to trump Arsenal with move to sign £52m star
Manchester United have joined rivals Arsenal in the race to sign RB Leipzig's £52m defender Dayot Upamecano this summer.
Premier LeagueMore Premier League
Liverpool/ 2 weeks ago
Liverpool ready to battle Man Utd for 23-y/o star as Klopp eyes £88m double swoop
Liverpool are ready to do-battle with Manchester United over the signing of Denis Zakaria...
Arsenal/ 2 weeks ago
Arsenal in pole position to sign 26-year-old star as Arteta targets bargain swoop
Arsenal are in pole position to sign Ryan Fraser as Mikel Arteta looks to...
Arsenal/ 1 month ago
[Tweet] Arsenal manager offers update after testing positive for Coronavirus
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has provided a positive update on his well-being after testing...
Arsenal/ 1 month ago
Pepe out as Arteta makes 3 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Brighton
Arsenal take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon....
TransfersMore Transfers
Arsenal/ 5 days ago
Man Utd hoping to trump Arsenal with move to sign £52m star
Manchester United have joined rivals Arsenal in the race to sign RB Leipzig's £52m...
Man Utd Transfer News/ 1 week ago
Man Utd looking to seal £180m double swoop as 8 transfer targets are revealed
Manchester United are looking to pull off a £180m double swoop for Jadon Sancho...
Arsenal/ 1 week ago
Arsenal and Tottenham in battle to sign exciting 21-year-old star
Arsenal and Tottenham are ready to battle it out with a number of top...
Three Players That Could Be Heading To Old Trafford This Summer
The Manchester United revolution will continue this summer, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to...
More News
-
Features/ 2 days ago
Transfer Hint Sparks Excitement Among Arsenal Fans
An unlikely source has sparked transfer rumours among Arsenal fans that Dayot Upamecano could be heading to the Emirates Stadium this...
-
Features/ 5 days ago
Biggest Premier League Upsets
Here we look at some shock results and why the unpredictable nature of the Premier League makes it one of the...
-
Features/ 5 days ago
What are Enhanced Odds and How to Use Them
We’ll be using this guide to answer what enhanced odds are, how to use them, where to find them, and whether...
-
Features/ 6 days ago
3 Major Tips to Win at BTTS
BTTS, which stands for ‘Both Teams To Score’, is a type of bet unique to football and depends on both teams...
-
Features/ 7 days ago
Will cash crisis help Premier League clubs get a bargain when transfer window opens?
We look at whether the financial crisis caused by coronavirus will help the big wealthy clubs snap-up some bargains in the...
-
Arsenal/ 1 week ago
Arsenal and Tottenham in battle to sign exciting 21-year-old star
Arsenal and Tottenham are ready to battle it out with a number of top European clubs over the signing of on-loan...
-
Three Players That Could Be Heading To Old Trafford This Summer
The Manchester United revolution will continue this summer, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his squad further.
-
How to bet on football and be successful
Football is easily the most popular sport in the world and betting on it is becoming one of the biggest attractions...
-
Features/ 6 months ago
Gambling continues to play a central role in football sponsorship deals
Another season has started and once again gambling sponsorship is playing a prominent role...
-
Features/ 2 years ago
Football Betting: Score an Easy Win from Live In-Play Action
Click here to learn about the best in-play football betting options that you will...
Useful sites
You can head to Free Bets UK – Gambling Commission regulated bookmakers only. If you want professional help check out Erik King’s list of online casinos UK at Zamsino.
If you are based in New Jersey then check out BettingScanner for a list of the best NJ sportsbooks. Check out the top newest casino sites for the UK by Wisegambler. Also, head to the Land of the Bonus and Home of the Free Spins – Americasino – and see the top 10 casino ohne anmeldung for all Germans.
If you gamble online and want to try something new, check the up-to-date list of new UK betting sites at NewCasinoUK.com. Don’t miss any match, here you can watch football live streaming in HQ for free.
Football is amazing, but it’s not the only thing. If you want to kickstart your online gaming experience, check out the best casino bonuses on CasinoPilot.co.uk and choose from tons of casino offers available.
Find new betting sites in the UK and what signup bonuses they offer.