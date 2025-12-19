Chelsea & Man Utd in battle to sign Bournemouth star Tyler Adams

Manchester United are in battle with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams, according to CaughtOffside.

The former RB Leipzig and Leeds United star stands out as one of the league’s most physically dominant holding midfielders while also offering elite technical ability, highlighted by his stunning strike against Sunderland last month that was launched from the halfway line.

Stats from FotMob place him in the 86th percentile for defensive output and rank him in the 62nd percentile for winning aerial duels. Throughout the current Premier League season, only Chelsea’s Moisés Caicedo has recorded more interceptions, and it’s no surprise a club like United, which lacks a consistent holding midfield presence, is now vying for him.

According to CaughtOffside, the Red Devils are exploring different midfield options and have earmarked Adams among their potential targets to bolster their midfield ahead of the January transfer window.

The report adds that the 13-time Premier League champions have been closely monitoring the USMNT international and have been impressed by his tactical nous, pressing and ability to cover ground, especially against transitional teams.

While the 26-year-old is viewed as an ‘alternative option’ to the club’s key midfield targets, the club’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, has put his profile forward, having been familiar with the midfielder from his time at Leipzig, according to the report.

Battle

However, CaughtOffside adds that United face stern competition from Chelsea and Tottenham, who are both keeping tabs on him for a possible transfer in 2026, as well as other clubs, including Newcastle United, AC Milan, Inter Milan and West Ham United.

With a contract at the Vitality Stadium that runs until 2028, Bournemouth are aware of growing interest in Adams and are set to demand a fee of around £26-36m to sanction his departure, according to the report.

No midfield additions were made during the previous summer window, even though Christian Eriksen departed following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, with priority instead placed on bolstering attacking options.

United’s results and performances now indicate that the same level of financial commitment is required in midfield, particularly given Kobbie Mainoo’s limited involvement and Manuel Ugarte’s inconsistent performance since his arrival, making a move for a more reliable midfielder like Adams essential.

However, the 26-year-old is currently injured and is set to be sidelined for up to three months, making a January move unlikely. It will be interesting to see whether United will return next summer or prioritise moves for their top targets.