Everton ‘showing an interest’ in Georgios Vagiannidis

Everton are reportedly ‘showing an interest’ in signing Sporting CP defender Georgios Vagiannidis, as per Portuguese outlet A Bola.

After being impressed by the 24-year-old’s performances for Greek giants Panathinaikos, the Lions decided to purchase him last summer. However, he has taken time to settle into his new surroundings.

He started only 16 matches across all competitions this term, registering seven assists and keeping three clean sheets. Moreover, Vagiannidis helped his side finish second in the Liga Portugal.

Now, while citing and translating the print version of A Bola, Sport Witness report that following the Greek’s difficulties to break into Rui Borges’ starting line-up, Sporting are open to cashing-in on him this summer, even though his existing deal is set to run until 2030.

They are prepared to accept just around £9m, and Everton are ‘showing an interest’ in signing him. The Toffees hold a long-standing interest in the Greek as they wanted to buy him last summer before he decided to join the Portuguese giants.

Everton have enquired about the details of finalising the operation this summer, but haven’t launched a formal proposal yet. On the other hand, Villarreal are in this race as well and have made contact to enquire about his availability.

Vagiannidis to Everton

Vagiannidis doesn’t want to return to Greece and is keen to stay at Sporting and fight for the first team spot. However, he might be open to joining a competitive league like the Premier League.

He is a right-footed attack-minded right-back. He is quick, good in the air, can link up the play, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Everton have struggled with right-back issues over the last few years, and Jake O’Brien has been providing cover in this position, even though he is a centre-back by trait.

Vagiannidis is a talented player and is set to enter his prime. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in this window.