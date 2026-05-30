Everton ‘working’ on a deal to sign Man Utd target Diouf

Everton are reportedly ‘working’ on a deal to trump Manchester United in the race to sign West Ham United defender El Hadji Malick Diouf, as per Football Insider.

After being impressed by the 21-year-old’s performances for Slavia Praha, the Hammers decided to secure his services last summer.

Although the East London club have endured relegation this campaign, Diouf has showcased his qualities in the Premier League, registering five assists and keeping six clean sheets in 32 appearances.

Having proven his worth in club football, the youngster has secured his place in the Senegal national team’s starting line-up.

Now, Football Insider state that Everton are interested in signing a new fullback and have identified Diouf as a serious option. Apart from the Toffees, Man Utd are also interested in purchasing him by taking advantage of West Ham’s relegation.

The Merseyside club have already started ‘working’ on a deal to sign the youngster by trumping Man Utd in this race. However, with Diouf’s existing deal set to run until 2030, West Ham have no intention of parting ways with him for cheap, and the player is valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt.

Diouf is a left-footed left-back but is also comfortable in the LWB position. He is quick, strong, can deliver excellent crosses from the flanks, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Battle

Everton currently have Vitaliy Mykolenko as the first-choice option to deploy in the left-back position, with Adam Aznou as the deputy. However, the Moroccan has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Man Utd currently have Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu as the left-back options. However, Shaw has had fitness problems over the last few years, while Dorgu has displayed his best as a left-winger. So, the 20-time English champions are also interested in signing a new left-back this summer.

Diouf is a highly talented player and has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League this season. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Everton or Man Utd should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Moyes’ side or the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure his service.