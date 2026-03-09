Best Football Betting Sites not on Gamstop in 2026

Nobody likes to bet with a lot of different restrictions and too harsh verifications, so we always try to find something nice with more freedom. It’s not easy, as it’s impossible with the UKGC license. Plus, if you’re looking for an international online bookmaker, you need the best one with reliable rules. Well, I found some great football betting sites not on Gamstop you may like with a high safety index for you. Keep reading, and I’ll tell you everything you need to know to make the right choice.

Top 3 non Gamestop Football Betting Sites

MyStake — The best option for mobile bettors. FreshBet — The best option for zero margin on football events. Rolletto — The best bookmaker for virtual football and eFootball.

MyStake — The best option for mobile bettors

If you want to try football betting not on Gamstop, MyStake is a great option as it works with the Curacao license. Moreover, it offers 400+ match outcomes, and you can find a huge list of EPL or Champions League events. But the thing I liked the most was the Bet Builder. Bettors can combine 10 different outcomes in one football game. And that’s not all, as you also can edit your bets, like for example you can add a new event to an already active express bet, delete a match, or replace it if you change your mind.

You can use bank transfer, and four different cryptocurrencies to withdraw your winnings. E-wallets like Skrill and Neteller are also available. The withdrawal tile is usually 1-3 hours, especially if you use cryptos for this. But note that bank transfer can take 3-5 business days, which is actually standard. You can withdraw £15,000 per month, which is more than UK bookmakers can usually provide.

Pros Cons In-depth football statistics No mobile app Unique features Generous welcome bonus Crypto-friendly

FreshBet — The best option for zero margin on football events

The main reason to check its website is the margin absence for football events. Mostly it’s 0%, which is almost impossible to find on other bookmaker sites. For matches of the Champions League, the Premier League, and top European championships, the payout level often reaches 96-97%, and this is also a rarity. Plus, you can enjoy live streaming while betting on football not on Gamstop. I found quite a few live streams, including youth leagues and lesser-known championships.

And I don’t thinkwe can ignore the amount of sports bonuses here, including the welcome bonus which offers you 100% up to £500. You can use credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and, of course, cryptos to deposit and withdraw. The withdrawal mostly takes 24-48 hours, but with crypto coins, it will only take 30-60 minutes.

Pros Cons High odds on top football No Bet Builder High-speed cryptocurrency payouts The Originals section and eSports Generous loyalty programm

Rolletto — The best bookmaker for virtual football and eFootball

Rolletto is mostly a casino site, but it also has a bookmaker, which is quite impressive. For example, it offers you progressive betting, which is available only for football. If you place an express bet on 3 or more events on top leagues such as the Premier League and La Liga, the bookmaker adds a bonus of 5% to 100% to your winnings. Plus, this non Gamstop football betting site updated its Multiview system, which allows you to display up to 6 football matches in real time on one screen and monitor the changing odds.

Rolletto provides a 150% welcome bonus up to £1,500, but it’s not all. It also has an additional bonus option for crypto players, and you can get 170% up to £600. If you want to withdraw your winnings, you can use cryptowallets, credit cards, and e-wallets. You can also withdraw £7,500 per week, which is more than the standard amount. Usually, it takes 1-3 business days, but with cryptos it will take only from 30 minutes to 3 hours.

Pros Cons Generous welcome bonus No mobile app 3+1 Freebet System Progressive Betting Low min deposit

How do Football Sites not on Gamstop work?

These online bookmaker sites usually work just like any other gambling platform. But the main difference is that you can use credit cards for deposits and withdrawals, which is just impossible on the UK platforms. Plus, if you lose on the Gamestop site and decide to stop, but in a month you want to try again, this website won’t be available for you anymore. On football sites not on Gamstop, this is always possible, and you can come back any time. Your account may be blocked only if you not visited the bookmaker platform for 12 months. In this case, your account will simply be blocked.

Plus, if you play on Gamestop sites, you have to go through KYC verification to withdraw ANY amount of cash. With no Gamestop, you’ll have to complete the verification only if you want to withdraw more than £1,000. But note that this is only available on bookmaker sites with Curacao and Anjuan licenses.

How to Choose The Best non Gamstop Football Betting Sites?

You can’t just pick a random option from football bookmakers not on Gamstop and be happy with it, as you need to first check it is actually good for you. It must provide everything you need for comfortable betting and have all the proofs of its reliability. Here are some of the most important aspects you can’t ignore:

Licence: Make sure your bookmaker has a license from Curacao or Anjuan. Don’t even try to bet on unlicensed platforms, as it can be dangerous for your wallet.

Betting options: Make sure your platform provides those betting types you usually make, and has a good variety, so you can try something new if you want.

Events: Make sure it has enough football events and includes all the biggest ones like Champions League or Premier League.

Withdrawal methods: Make sure your withdrawal method is available. And never forget about the withdrawal lime, as it shouldn’t take more than five days if it’s not bank transfer.

Football Events in non Gamstop Football Sportsbooks

The football sites without Gamstop that I’ve provided here host all the biggest global events. You can bet on the UEFA Champions League, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and all five top European leagues. For example, you can bet on the LA League or the Bundesliga. You can also access all major British events, such as the Premier League, EFL Championship, and FA Cup. Additionally, if you prefer to bet on more niche options, you’ll find Korean matches and even youth leagues here. Additionally, if you prefer to bet on more niche options, you’ll find Korean matches and even youth leagues here.

I was also glad I found eSports football on these sites. You can try betting on FIFA if you’d like. These matches usually only take 8-12 minutes, so you won’t have to wait long for the outcome. Plus, there are live streams, and Rolletto is especially good at this.

Bonus Options on Football Betting Sites not on Gamstop

This website can boast not only of good welcome bonuses. They also have sport reloads, 3+1 bet promo, and many other options I actually like. For example, in MyStake, you can get 10% crypto cashback and 35% sports reload bonus. FreshBet offers you a 50% eSport reload bonus, but if you become a VIP client, you can also try a 10% loyalty bonus. The Rolletto is not that big in promotions, but it always provides £5-10 daily free bets. All the non Gametop football betting sites have different promos, but I can also say that they are all nice.

Betting Site Welcome Bonus Min. Deposit Wagering Requirement Accumulator Rules MyStake 120% up to £600 £20 10x Min. 3 selections, odds 1.4+ each FreshBet 100% up to £500 £20 20x Min. 2 selections, odds 1.4+ each Rolletto 150% up to £1,500 £10 15x Min. 3 selections, odds 1.3+ each

How did I Choose Top non Gamstop Football Betting Sites

I picked these three top non Gamstop football betting sites from tons of different websites, and only these three fit all the important requirements. I checked the license, the number of sporting events, and, of course, the safety index.

License: I only picked websites that work with the Curacao license, only because it’s not as young as the Anjuan license, so it has more trust on the market.

Sports events: On the list are only those options that have more than 10 huge events and also provide some niche options. I also picket those sites that can offer UK football events.

Security: You can see here only those non Gamstop football bookies whose security index is no less than 4/5.

Bonuses: I only choose websites with sports bonuses (not only welcome offers), so you could bet with a good boost.

Withdrawal methods: I made sure all of them have banking methods, credit cards, and cryptocurrencies.

Conclusion

Non Gamstop football sportsbooks are good if you like to play with credit cards, cryptos, and hate harsh gambling restrictions. These sites give you more freedom and are fully legal in the UK, but you’ll have to control your gambling on your own. Never ignore responsible gambling tools, and you’ll be fine. You can pick any option from my list and bet safely if you’re ready.