Tottenham open ‘discussions’ to sign Gleison Bremer

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened ‘discussions’ with Juventus over a deal to sign Gleison Bremer, as per Italian outlet Tutto Sport.

The Lilywhites currently have Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin as options to deploy in the centre-back positions.

However, Dragusin has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from Genoa, while Van de Ven has been linked with a move away following Spurs’ below-average performances last term.

Romero’s future has also been a subject of speculation ahead of the summer window. Now, Tutto Sport state that Tottenham want a new centre-back as a potential replacement for the Argentinian, and Bremer is ‘at the top’ of Roberto De Zerbi’s wishlist.

The Italian boss knows the Brazilian very well, having previously seen him closely during his time at Sassuolo. Bremer, on the other hand, is intrigued by the Premier League and De Zerbi. So, he is open to leaving the Allianz Stadium to take a new challenge in his career.

The Lilywhites have already opened ‘discussions’ with Juventus to finalise the operation. He has a £50m release clause in his current contract, which is set to run until 2029. Meaning, if Tottenham decide to trigger the clause, Juventus won’t be able to keep hold of him.

Bremer, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and efficient in defensive contributions. In 31 appearances across all competitions, he scored four goals and registered three assists last term. Moreover, he helped his side keep 14 clean sheets.

Bremer to Tottenham

After proving his worth in the Italian top-flight, Bremer has secured his place in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil national team for this summer’s World Cup.

He is a top-class player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd short-term addition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, the South American has had fitness problems in recent years, and Tottenham need to be careful about that before making a potential swoop.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to secure Bremer’s services to replace Romero.