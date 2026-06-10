Liverpool & Man Utd face battle to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United and Liverpool are battling over a deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouaméni this summer, according to Tuttojuve.

Tchouaméni joined Madrid from French side Monaco in 2022 and has since grown into a central figure at the club, racking up 195 appearances while contributing to several domestic, continental and intercontinental pieces of silverware.

On the international stage, he has also cemented his status as a regular for France, winning the UEFA Nations League and being named in Didier Deschamps’s 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the injury problems that plagued several of his teammates throughout the campaign, he was an ever-present figure in the middle of the park for both Xabi Alonso and interim boss Álvaro Arbeloa, missing just five of Los Blancos’ 38 La Liga fixtures in the recently concluded season.

Now, according to Tuttojuve, following tensions at the club, including a reported training-ground bust-up, Man Utd and Liverpool were keeping tabs on the situation ahead of a possible summer move.

For United, the report adds that the 13-time Premier League champions identified the Frenchman as the ‘ideal’ option to add much-needed physicality to their midfield.

The Reds, on the other hand, evaluated Tchouaméni as a possible option as they looked to reinforce their squad this summer, per the report.

Tchouaméni set to stay at Madrid

However, both Premier League giants have now been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of the Frenchman, as Tuttojuve claims that Madrid are set to block all approaches to retain the 26-year-old at the Bernabéu.

Newly appointed manager Jose Mourinho has expressed his desire to work with Tchouaméni, urging the club to keep him ‘at all costs’, with his qualities being viewed as valuable assets to the Portuguese boss, according to the Italian outlet.

In the four years since he arrived in the Spanish capital, for a fee above his £60m Transfermarkt valuation, Tchouaméni has developed into one of the most well-rounded defensive midfielders not only in LaLiga but across Europe.

Beyond his ability to tackle and win the ball back, he has a knack for going for the spectacular, with his powerful long-range shooting and strong aerial ability posing threats in attacking dead-ball situations.

The 6ft 2in midfielder would have been an outstanding addition to either United’s or Liverpool’s midfield ranks.

However, with Tuttojuve claiming Jose Mourinho is counting on him for next season, it’ll be interesting to see what alternatives the Premier League duo will go for this summer.