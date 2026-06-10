Arsenal interested in signing Newcastle United right back Tino Livramento

Arsenal are going to revamp their squad prior to the start of next season, and while their defensive department is one of the best in Europe, Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen on the addition of a new right back.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Newcastle United star Tino Livramento is a name high on Arsenal’s shortlist, with Manchester City set to compete with them over the full back’s purchase in the summer transfer window.

Livramento could be one of many players to depart St. James’ Park this summer after their failure to qualify for European competitions, although the Magpies are determined to not let him go for cheap.

It is believed Newcastle want to receive a record fee for a right back’s sale, which means their demands will be closer to the £60 million-mark despite Livramento’s £40 million valuation, given Achraf Hakimi joined Paris Saint-Germain for £58 million, a position record.

Livramento a top quality signing

Tino Livramento is one of the Premier League’s best right backs and can provide strong position to Jurrien Timber, who has played the majority of minutes for Arsenal over the few months, while Ben White can be moved on.

His rapid pace helps him cover both ends of the pitch effectively and the 23-year-old is very flexible tactically. His ability to play as an inverted full back and help dominate midfield would be particularly important for Mikel Arteta.

In offence, Livramento leverages his speed and solid close control to beat opponents to drive into the final third, whereas his crossing into the box is also very accurate, thereby creating numerous scoring opportunities.

Arsenal, however, are reluctant to meet Newcastle United’s asking price, as per Graeme Bailey, so Manchester City may hold the edge over them considering they can even guarantee Livramento with an important role.