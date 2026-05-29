The FIFA rules that allow footballers to switch national teams

International football is far from the transfer luxury of the Premier League. Switching national teams is highly controversial, but a lot more common than fans expect. Players do it for all sorts of reasons. Some feel a stronger cultural connection to a country they were not born in. Others grow frustrated at being overlooked by one nation and take the opportunity when another comes calling.

Once you place your wagers on a reputable betting site on a major tournament, it is worth knowing exactly who each nation had the right to call upon.

Who is eligible to represent a nation

A player can qualify to represent a country through birth, family connection through a parent or grandparent, or continuous residency for five years. Holding a valid passport or identity card for that country is also a requirement, and crucially, a player must have a clear and genuine connection to the nation they wish to represent, as set out in Article 6 of FIFA’s regulations.

Theoretically, the same player could be eligible for several countries at once, but FIFA’s rules draw a firm line once a choice has been made. Once a player has appeared in an official competitive match for one association, they cannot switch to another (unless under 21, in which case, they become tied at three caps). There is an exception built into the regulations that has allowed certain players to change. Some nationalities cover multiple national teams, which is where things get more complicated.

Here are some examples:

American – USA, American Samoa, Guam, US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

– USA, American Samoa, Guam, US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico British – England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, Turks and Caicos Islands

– England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, Turks and Caicos Islands Chinese – China, Hong Kong, Macau

– China, Hong Kong, Macau Danish – Denmark, Faroe Islands

– Denmark, Faroe Islands French – France, Guadeloupe, Reunion, Tahiti

– France, Guadeloupe, Reunion, Tahiti Dutch – Netherlands, Aruba, Curacao

– Netherlands, Aruba, Curacao New Zealander – New Zealand, Cook Islands

However, having a nationality that covers multiple associations does not give a player the freedom to pick and choose. That genuine connection requirement under Article 6 still applies, meaning a French passport holder cannot simply elect to represent Tahiti without a credible link to the country.

How switching works

Once a player has represented one association in a competitive international match, such as a World Cup qualifier or continental championship, that is permanent. There is no route back. Senior friendly appearances, however, are not considered sufficient to tie a player to an association, which means a player who has only featured in friendlies for one country can still switch.

To make a change of association, a player must submit a formal written request to FIFA’s general secretariat. The Players’ Status Committee then reviews and rules on that application. During this period, the player cannot represent any national team until the process has been completed in full.

Players who have switched association

Wilfried Zaha earned two senior caps for England in friendly matches before switching to Ivory Coast in 2017, going on to represent the Ivorians at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Alfredo Di Stefano represented Argentina, Colombia, and Spain across a career that spanned three decades, yet never appeared at a World Cup despite being one of the finest players of his generation.

Owen Hargreaves was born in Canada, raised partly in Wales, but represented England throughout his senior career having qualified through his father.

Declan Rice is perhaps the most high-profile recent example, having represented the Republic of Ireland in three senior friendlies before switching to England in 2019. He has since gone on to become one of the first names on the England team sheet.