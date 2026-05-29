Xabi Alonso wants Chelsea to sign Alaves star Antonio Blanco

Chelsea are ‘determined’ to sign highly rated Spanish defensive midfielder Antonio Blanco from Alaves in the summer, according to Fichajes.

Blanco came through the ranks at Real Madrid’s renowned La Fábrica academy before making his first-team debut under three-time UEFA Champions League-winning manager Zinedine Zidane on April 18, 2021, against Getafe.

After impressing, he made his first start three days later and played the entire game in the 3-0 win over Cadiz. Although he featured only four more times across the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, Madrid never conceded a goal in any of the games Blanco played, a testament to his defensive resilience.

Due to the presence of already established players like Casemiro, Modric, and Toni Kroos, the youngster joined Alaves on a permanent deal in the summer of 2023 and has since established himself as one of the best holding midfielders in LaLiga.

In the recently concluded campaign, he featured in 36 of Alaves’ 38 league games and played a pivotal role in their fight for survival, as they finished one point above the relegation zone.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Fichajes reporting that Blanco is set to become the subject of keen interest this summer from several clubs after impressing in LaLiga.

‘Ideal profile’

One of the clubs eyeing a move for the 25-year-old is Chelsea, according to the report, which claims that the London giants are the ‘most determined’ club to sign the midfielder this summer.

Newly appointed manager Xabi Alonso has identified him as the ‘ideal player’ to revamp his midfield, and the deal could be sealed at a meagre £8m valuation, Fichajes adds.

Chelsea’s interest in Antonio Blanco is understandable. Although the Blues already possess considerable depth in midfield, Alonso still requires more quality and reliability in the centre of the pitch.

Both Roméo Lavia and Dário Essugo have dealt with fitness issues throughout the season, raising understandable concerns about their durability over a long, demanding campaign.

Additionally, Enzo Fernández is reportedly keen to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Blanco, therefore, would be a logical and cost-effective solution, capable of adding greater stability in midfield alongside Moisés Caicedo while allowing Chelsea’s attackers more freedom in advanced positions.