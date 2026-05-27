Chelsea eyeing switch for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo

Chelsea are expected to revamp their squad during the summer transfer window and are believed to be eyeing a midfielder’s signing with Enzo Fernandez hinting at departing the club on multiple instances in the recent past.

According to The Chelsea Forum, the Blues are pondering over a transfer for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, having been impressed by his impressive run of form under Michael Carrick in the last few months.

Mainoo is valued at £40 million on Transfermarkt but his recent contract extension means the Blues would need to match a lofty price tag to materialise their interest, especially as United will look to price out a domestic rival.

Nonetheless, Kobbie Mainoo would be an excellent signing for Chelsea. He is arguably one of England’s best deep midfielders, with his composure, passing and ball carrying into the final third likely to be key attributes driving the Londoners’ interest.

Mainoo to Chelsea very unlikely

Xabi Alonso is thought to have triggered Chelsea’s interest in Kobbie Mainoo, but all things point towards the English international staying put at Manchester United rather than moving to Stamford Bridge.

While his contract extension is obviously a major cue about his intent to succeed at Old Trafford, the midfielder’s increased prominence under Michael Carrick is set to assure him game time next year unlike the situation he faced under Ruben Amorim.

From a sporting standpoint as well, United are doing better than Chelsea as they face third in the Premier League standings and will also be playing in next year’s Champions League, which would be key to Mainoo’s expected desire to continue at his club.