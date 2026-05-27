Tottenham & Everton eye move to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are reportedly keen on signing West Ham United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as per TEAMtalk.

After joining Manchester United from Crystal Palace, the 28-year-old helped the Red Devils win the Carabao Cup and FA Cup. Moreover, he helped them reach the Europa League final during the 2020/21 campaign.

Still, he was criticised heavily due to his lack of attacking prowess. Eventually, they decided to cash-in on him a couple of years ago, and the Hammers purchased him.

Wan-Bissaka displayed promising performances last term, making seven goal contributions and keeping six clean sheets in 38 appearances across all competitions.

However, he couldn’t manage to replicate last season’s form this campaign and ultimately failed to help his side survive relegation. So, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging ahead of the summer window.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that although Wan-Bissaka’s existing deal is set to run until 2031, West Ham are prepared to cash-in on him to balance the books and are ready to accept just around £10m.

Everton are considering revamping the right-back position this summer and are willing to sign Wan-Bissaka by taking advantage of his current situation, as David Moyes is a ‘huge fan’ of him.

Battle

However, purchasing the DR Congo international won’t be straightforward, as Tottenham have also expressed their interest in him. Moreover, Newcastle United, Fulham, and Sunderland are in this race as well.

Wan-Bissaka is quick, strong, and an excellent one-on-one defender, but he lacks quality going forward. However, he is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Everton should either club purchase him.

Everton have struggled with right-back problems in recent years, and Jake O’Brien, who is a centre-back by trait, has provided cover in this position. Moreover, James Garner played in this position at times this term.

On the other hand, Tottenham currently have Pedro Porro and Djed Spence as options to deploy in the right-back position. With Spurs out of Europe next season, they don’t need to add more depth to this area.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during the offseason.