Yan Diomande leading Liverpool shortlist of three targets ahead of summer rebuild

Mohamed Salah has played his last game in a Liverpool shirt and departs as one of the club’s greatest players of all-time, leaving the board with a massive gap to fill in a squad that is already in need of some serious revamping.

Football Transfers has reported that a winger’s signing is a key agenda for the Reds during the summer transfer window and RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande tops their wish-list heading into the summer transfer window.

Diomande is valued at £86 million on Transfermarkt, and in addition to the 19-year-old, Anthony Gordon and Bradley Barcola are also part of the shortlist although they would only be approached in case a swoop for Liverpool’s primary target fails.

Yan Diomande is one of the most highly rated youngsters in the world at the moment and yet another produce out of RB Leipzig’s acclaimed talent factory with 13 goals and 10 assists in all competitions in the 2025/26 season.

Liverpool must prioritise experience over youth

Liverpool are coming off a season in which they lost 20 matches in all competitions, so the pressure to deliver next year will be as high as ever. While Yan Diomande is an exceptional talent, the Reds must ideally prioritise an experienced signing.

With that said, lucrative Bundesliga signings have also been a hit or a miss in the Premier League for a decent amount of time, so all things considered, Diomande might not be the best option for Liverpool, more so as Mohamed Salah’s replacement.

Anthony Gordon, who himself had an impressive season and did very well in the Champions League, could be the best possible option considering Premier League experience, while his acquisition might not be as expensive as Diomande either.

Bradley Barcola, another player on their wish-list, has also grown from strength to strength of late and has a larger sample size of performing at the top level than Diomande, so it comes as a surprise that neither him nor Gordon top Liverpool’s list of targets.

Interestingly, Liverpool might be ready to pay £86 million to secure Yan Diomande’s services but what kind of an impact the teenager has at Anfield remains to be seen.