Liverpool plot ambitious swoop to sign Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are reportedly planning to launch an ambitious swoop to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, as per transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After moving to Parc des Princes from Olympique Lyonnais in 2023, he initially took time to settle into his new surroundings before showcasing his productivity in the last campaign.

In 65 appearances across all competitions, he scored 21 goals and registered 20 assists. Moreover, he helped his side win the quadruple.

This campaign, he hasn’t been able to replicate last season’s form. Still, he has displayed promising performances, netting 13 goals and notching up six assists in all tournaments.

The Frenchman has guided his team to win the Ligue 1 title, the French Super Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup. Moreover, he has helped his side reach the Champions League final, and they are set to face Premier League winner Arsenal on Saturday.

Now, on X, Romano states that Liverpool are considering reinforcing the left flank this summer and have identified Yan Diomande as a serious option.

They have already held talks with the player’s representatives over a potential swoop. However, PSG have also expressed their interest in the Ivory Coast international after being impressed by his performances this season.

Barcola to Liverpool

Like Liverpool, Les Parisiens have also held talks with the player’s entourage. So, the Merseyside club have earmarked Barcola as a potential alternative option in-case they fail to lure Diomande to Anfield.

Romano wrote:

“Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are both in talks with Yan Diomande’s camp over move this summer. Decision up to Diomandé but also RB Leizpig after they had offered new deal + release clause. Liverpool also have Bradley Barcola high on shortlist.”

Barcola is a left-winger by trait and has secured his place in Didier Deschamps’ French national team, having proven his worth in club football in recent years.

Liverpool currently have Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, and Rio Ngumoha as options to deploy in the left flank. However, Chiesa has been on the periphery since joining from Juventus, while Ngumoha is still very young and needs time to develop.

Galpo, meanwhile, has struggled to showcase his best consistently this season. So, Liverpool could do with signing a new winger this summer, and Barcola would be a great coup should they eventually manage to secure his service.