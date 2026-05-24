Liverpool preparing move for Francisco Trincao



According to Portuguese outlet Record, Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in signing Sporting Lisbon winger Francisco Trincao this summer.

The Merseyside giants are expected to bolster the right-wing department with legendary forward Mohamed Salah set to depart when his contract expires at the end of the season.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande has been named as a top target for the former Premier League champions, and he could be prised away for around £86 million during the off-season.

However, the Reds are looking at alternative options too, and Record claim that Arne Slot’s side are considering a move for Trincao, who is poised to pursue a bigger challenge away from Sporting.

The Portuguese has had a standout campaign with the Primeira Liga heavyweights, and could leave if the Reds or any other club are willing to pay his current release clause £52 million.

Possible deal

The Reds seem determined to bring in Diomande from Leipzig, having initially expressed their interest last winter. The Ivorian has had a fine campaign, registering 12 goals and 9 assists from 33 appearances across all competitions.

However, we won’t be surprised if the Anfield giants pursue another signing too for the position. Diomande is only 19 years of age and may need some time to adapt to the higher intensity of the Premier League with the Reds.

Trincao would be a good second signing for the right wing position. The 26-year-old is in the prime of his career and has had a fine season with Sporting, bagging 13 goals and 18 assists from 53 appearances across all competitions.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward has played predominantly as an attacking midfielder for the Lisbon outfit this campaign, but he has been a specialist right winger for most of his career with club as well as country.

Diomande is better when it comes to ball carrying and dribbling than Trincao, but the latter has the knack of delivering key passes. He has a release clause of £52 million, but Sporting could sell him for a lower fixed fee with the remainder in add-ons.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool formalise their interest in Trincao this summer. Diomande and Trincao could easily play together in the starting XI too, given the former has managed a handful number of games as a left winger this season.