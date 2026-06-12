Man Utd preparing formal offer to sign Lens star Mamadou Sangare

Manchester United are preparing a formal offer to sign Mamadou Sangaré from Lens this summer, according to French journalist Sébastien Denis.

Sangaré emerged through the highly regarded Red Bull scouting system after being identified by Red Bull Salzburg while playing for Yeelen Olympique in the Malian Première Division. His potential convinced the Austrian side to bring him to the club in 2020.

Breaking into Salzburg’s first team proved challenging; however, he spent loan spells with FC Liefering, Grazer AK 1902, Zulte Waregem and TSV Hartberg before completing a permanent switch to Rapid Wien in the summer of 2024.

It was in Vienna that the midfielder truly established himself. Sangaré made 50 appearances for the 32-time Austrian champions, producing performances that ultimately attracted the interest of RC Lens.

The Ligue 1 side moved quickly to secure his signature last summer, and he has adapted impressively to life in France, featuring in 39 matches across all competitions under Pierre Sage in the recently concluded season.

On the international stage, Sangaré appeared in all five of Mali’s matches at the Africa Cup of Nations, where his ball-winning ability, defensive discipline and relentless work rate were evident throughout the competition.

Sangaré is set to become the subject of keen interest this summer, with Sébastien Denis reporting that the midfielder’s performances have piqued the interest of Man Utd.

With over ten other clubs also showing interest, Lens have placed a £34m valuation on the 23-year-old, which could rise even higher, Denis adds.

All-action midfielder

However, it appears United are looking to trump other rivals to sign Sangaré, as the French journalist adds that the Red Devils are preparing to submit a formal offer for the Malian international this summer.

Sangaré is an all-action midfielder who is effective in every facet of the game. Statistically, he topped the Ligue 1 rankings in several metrics, which saw him make the league’s team of the season and also join the likes of Achraf Hakimi and Victor Osimhen to win the 2026 Marc-Vivien Foé Award, which is presented annually to the best African player in Ligue 1.

No player in the French league made more successful tackles than Sangaré’s 52, while he ranked 12th for interceptions last season.

According to FOTMOB, he averaged an astronomically high 7.35 tackles per game, while his 86.2% completion percentage and 56.1% success rate on dribbles further highlight the all-around nature of his game.

For a player of his qualities, £34m could prove to be an absolute bargain should United beat other rivals to complete the deal this summer.