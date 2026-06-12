Arsenal and Chelsea in battle to sign Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande

Arsenal and Chelsea will be busy in the transfer market this summer as they bid to revamp their squads prior to the start of next season, with signings from all across the pitch expected to be on their wish-lists.

Sporting Lisbon centre back Ousmane Diomande is one of the players who has caught the eyes of the Gunners and the Blues, as per Caught Offside, with both expected to monitor his performances at the World Cup with Ivory Coast.

Leeds United are also believed to be keen on the 22-year-old, who is valued at £36 million on Transfermarkt, but considering their size and sporting projects, it is fair to think Arsenal and Chelsea will both lead them in a race for Diomande’s signatures.

Diomande is one of the Portuguese top division’s best-rated central defenders, who boasts strong aerial and physical strengths, excellent interceptions and tackling, as well as the ability and composure to help build up play from the back.

Chelsea the likelier side to acquire Diomande

It is likely that Ousmane Diomande’s future would be resolved at the end of Ivory Coast’s participation at the World Cup, but between Arsenal, Chelsea and Leeds United, it is fair to think the Blues will have the upper hand in signing the defender.

Not only have Chelsea proactively identified quality young transfers, but there is a serious need of physical and ball-playing defenders at the club, especially under Xabi Alonso, while providing the player a key role in their squad.

From Chelsea’s perspective, they have a stronger financial prowess compared to Arsenal and Leeds United, and can generally offer the player better conditions to continue his development than both the other interested parties.

While Leeds will potentially lurk in the bottom half of the Premier League again, Arsenal might continue counting on Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba to operate in the heart of the backline, thus restricting Diomande’s growth and minutes.

Besides him, Chelsea will have a number of other defensive options on their radar and it remains to be seen if they are once again prepared to put their faith in the hands of a promising youngster or are inclined towards signing more experience options this year.