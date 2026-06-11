Man Utd & Liverpool learn Alex Scott asking price

Manchester United and Liverpool have learned the asking price for Bournemouth’s midfielder Alex Scott, with both clubs set to battle for his signature next summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

Both clubs are expected to carry out a major squad revamp to strengthen their team heading into the next season.

Liverpool’s abysmal title defence led to the sacking of Arne Slot, with former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola now appointed.

The Basque manager will look to improve on the Reds’ performances last season, and efforts are now underway to provide him with the players best suited to his tactics, including Scott, who thrived under him on the South Coast.

United, on the other hand, have made midfield reinforcements a priority this summer following the departure of Casemiro.

While Michael Carrick’s side have already signed Ederson in a £35m deal from Atalanta, uncertainties surrounding Manu Ugarte’s future suggest the club could add another midfielder this summer.

Following a stellar season at Bournemouth, Jacobs reports that Liverpool and Man Utd have set their sights on Scott as a viable option to reinforce their midfield ranks.

Bournemouth keen on keeping Scott

However, amid interest from the Premier League giants, Bournemouth owner Bill Foley is insistent on retaining the 23-year-old at Vitality Stadium, and there’s optimism he will sign a new contract with a release clause similar to the terms of Antoine Semenyo’s deal before joining Manchester City, the report adds.

As a result, both Liverpool and United have now learned the asking price for Scott, with Jacobs adding that the Cherries have placed a valuation of around £80m on the Englishman, who is also of interest to Tottenham Hotspur.

At Bournemouth, Iraola maximised Scott’s versatility by using him in both the number eight and number ten positions. His refined technical ability enables him to dictate the rhythm of games, while his intelligence in possession allows him to influence play across the pitch.

After a man-of-the-match showing against Arsenal in April, where he scored the winner, the 43-year-old manager described Scott as ‘amazing‘, and it’s no surprise he’s being linked with a reunion with the midfield gem.

United, on the other hand, need more steel in the middle of the park, and Scott could offer just that, which would allow Bruno Fernandes and the other attackers to thrive upfront.

With two months left in the transfer window, it’ll be interesting to see whether Liverpool or Man Utd will be willing to match Bournemouth’s £80m valuation or move on to other affordable targets.