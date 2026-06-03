Man Utd ‘reach agreement’ to sign Ederson from Atalanta

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Brazilian midfielder Ederson on a permanent deal from Atalanta, as per David Ornstein.

After prioritising their attack last summer, the Red Devils are now looking to reinforce other areas of their squad.

In midfield, there were visible gaps and a clear need for a quality holding midfielder at the beginning of the season under former manager Ruben Amorim. This situation led to Bruno Fernandes being deployed occasionally in the pivot alongside Casemiro, as the Portuguese did not fully trust the qualities of Kobbie Mainoo and Manu Ugarte.

However, the arrival of Michael Carrick in January brought about a complete turnaround, as he tweaked the system, bringing in Mainoo to partner with Casemiro, which allowed Fernandes to thrive up front, and he went on to win the league’s best player award.

Still, Casemiro has confirmed his departure, while Ugarte’s performances have been subpar, leading the club to explore other midfield options.

In recent weeks, reports via Football Talk revealed the Red Devils have been ‘pushing’ to sign Atalanta’s Ederson.

It appears a deal has now been finalised, as David Ornstein reports that Man Utd have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Ederson to Old Trafford this summer.

Ederson to United

The club also agreed on personal terms with the 26-year-old on a four-year deal with an option for an additional year, with medical formalities expected to follow next month, as per the report.

Writing on The Athletic, Ornstein adds that Ederson has been of keen interest to other clubs, but he prioritised joining United, who were able to negotiate a considerably lower price for his transfer, worth £35m, including £3.9m in potential add-ons.

Physicality is one of the midfielder’s standout attributes. Standing at 6ft 1in, he recorded 135 successful duels at a 53.6% win rate and added 59 tackles during the recently completed campaign. His work without the ball is particularly notable, with 133 recoveries underlining the relentless nature of a player utterly committed to pressing and winning possession back.

His ability in possession is just as impressive. The Brazilian completed 1,190 passes with an accuracy rate of 89.2%, demonstrating both reliability and composure on the ball. He also offers outstanding long-range distribution, as reflected by his 72.1% long-pass accuracy last season.

While Ederson is not expected to be the last midfield addition, his addition is a step in the right direction as Michael Carrick looks to build a squad capable of returning United to their glory days.