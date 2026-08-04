Man Utd eye move to sign Real Racing Club star Jorge Salinas

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Real Racing Club defender Jorge Salinas, as per TEAMtalk.

The 19-year-old started his youth career at Marina Sport before spending time with Monte and Bansander. He joined Los Verdiblancos’ academy at the age of 12 before making his first team debut a couple of years ago.

The youngster established himself as a regular starter last campaign, registering seven assists and keeping as many clean sheets in 33 La Liga 2 appearances. Moreover, he helped his side gain promotion.

After showing glimpses of his qualities at El Sardinero Stadium, he secured his place in the Spain squad for the U19 European Championship, helping his country win the competition.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd are planning to upgrade the left-back position this summer and have identified Lewis Hall as a serious option. However, they have earmarked Salinas as a potential alternative option in-case they fail to sign the Newcastle United star.

Spanish outlet Sport report that Man Utd sent scouts to watch the youngster in action in the U19 European Championship and, after being impressed by his performances, United are prepared to purchase him by triggering his £14m[€16m] release clause.

However, purchasing the defender won’t be straightforward for the Old Trafford club as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also interested in him.

Salinas to Man Utd

The Blaugrana aren’t willing to trigger his release clause but are ready to submit a €8m bid, including bonuses, to seal the deal. They are even open to sending a player on loan to Racing, and Salinas is open to moving to Camp Nou.

Luke Shaw has been the first-choice left-back option for Man Utd over the years. However, he has had numerous fitness problems and has entered the final 12 months of his current contract.

Patrick Dorgu was purchased as a potential long-term replacement for Shaw. However, he has been displaying his best as a winger under Michael Carrick.

As a result, United want a new left-back this summer. Salinas is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.