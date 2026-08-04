Arsenal linked with surprise swoop for Chelsea forward Joao Pedro this summer

Arsenal are expected to revamp their attack in the ongoing transfer window and while a left winger’s transfer is their primary objective, they might also sign a striker if Gabriel Jesus departs the club and a favourable deal becomes available.

Brazilian source Ge Globo has reported that the Gunners have expressed an interest in signing Joao Pedro from Chelsea after his impressive maiden year at Stamford Bridge since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.

The 24-year-old scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in all competitions in 2025/26, comfortably standing out as the Blues’ best player of the campaign, and has found his form under Xabi Alonso as well in the Blues’ pre-season fixtures.

He is capable of playing as a left winger alongside being a striker, and his consistent productivity in the final third makes him a top quality option, who has already proven himself in the Premier League. Pedro is valued at £69 million on Transfermarkt.

Pedro set to stay put at Chelsea

Chelsea and Arsenal have dealt in several players in the last few years, with their rivalry not standing in the way of business. However, the Gunners’ interest in Joao Pedro was quickly refuted as he remains a vital part of Xabi Alonso’s plans.

Joao Pedro’s work-rate without the ball, especially his pressing and ability to prevent the opposition from playing out from the back by blocking passing lanes, will be central to the Blues’ tactical setup next season in addition to his consistent numbers.

Moreover, Ge Globo has added that Chelsea and Joao Pedro are now set to agree on a contract extension, which is a testament to both parties being happy with one another and intent on extending their association.

While he would have been an excellent addition for Arsenal’s offence and a player who may have usurped Viktor Gyokeres as their primary striker, it is fair to believe that a move to the Emirates Stadium for Joao Pedro this summer is a very tall order.