Tottenham set to step up efforts to sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur are set to step up their efforts to sign Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Before completing his switch to Liverpool in January 2023, Gakpo had already built an outstanding reputation at PSV Eindhoven, where he lifted an Eredivisie title alongside two Dutch Cups and two Dutch Super Cups.

His stock rose even further at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after scoring three goals for the Netherlands, leading to keen interest from several clubs before Liverpool ultimately secured his signature in January 2023.

Since arriving at Anfield, the Dutch forward has remained a key figure in the Reds’ frontline, particularly in Liverpool’s title-winning 2024/25 campaign, when he produced an impressive return of 18 goals and seven assists across all competitions.

However, replicating that output proved difficult last season, with some underwhelming displays and glaring misses in front of goal, though he still ended the campaign with 15 goal contributions to his name.

Even so, he proved that his top-level qualities are still intact at the recently completed FIFA World Cup, where he was involved in four goal contributions in four games.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have included Gakpo in their shortlist of targets for this summer alongside Manchester City’s Savinho.

Gakpo to Tottenham

The North London club are now accelerating their pursuit, with the transfer expert adding that Spurs are ready to step up their efforts to sign the 6ft 4in forward this summer, with talks over his transfer set to enter crucial stages.

However, Romano adds that any potential deal for Gakpo hinges on Liverpool’s transfer decisions, as the Merseyside club are not adamant on selling the Dutchman.

Liverpool have already signed Victor Munoz and have also agreed to personal terms with Bradley Barcola ahead of a potential summer transfer, further casting doubts over Gakpo’s role heading into next season.

Should he push for an exit, Tottenham could offer him a more prominent role in the first team, and his versatility could prove to be an invaluable asset to Roberto De Zerbi.

While his 47.76% shot accuracy and a meagre 8.04% conversion rate from last season also raise concerns over his finishing, it is also important to point out that Gakpo recorded a sky-high 112 shots, the highest of any Liverpool player, and his seven goals from big chances were the second highest in the team, only behind Hugo Ekitike.

With the Reds not actively looking to sell him, Tottenham will need to submit a concrete offer around his £51m Transfermarkt valuation to change their stance.