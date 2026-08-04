Tottenham showing concrete interest in Man City forward Omar Marmoush

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Manchester City centre-forward Omar Marmoush this summer, according to Tuttojuve.

Tottenham have made an ambitious statement of intent in the ongoing transfer window towards bolstering their squad ahead of next season.

The club finished in 17th place for the second consecutive season, and they are now working to hand Roberto De Zerbi the best possible squad to change the club’s fortunes from strugglers to contenders.

So far, signs of a more committed team effort and a progressive style of play are beginning to show in the club’s pre-season games, where they have won two games in regulation time, one penalty shootout win, and one defeat.

Their improved performances come as no surprise, as the club have invested heavily in the transfer market to sign Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson, and Jan Paul van Hecke for their defence before consecutively breaking their club transfer record to sign Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali for their midfield.

Tottenham have now turned their attention towards bolstering their attack and have been linked with several forwards so far.

The latest name on their radar is City’s Marmoush, according to Tuttojuve, which claims that Spurs are making concrete efforts to sign the 27-year-old this summer.

Versatile forward

Spurs hold a long-standing admiration for the versatile forward’s qualities and are now set to open club-to-club talks with City over his potential transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, according to the report.

While an agreement has not been reached, the Italian outlet adds that the north Londoners are closely monitoring the Egyptian international’s situation at the Etihad ahead of a possible swoop this summer.

One of Marmoush’s biggest assets is his ability to alternate between different positions comfortably on the pitch. He is comfortable featuring anywhere across the attack and can also slot into an attacking midfield position, giving his manager several options in the final third.

Opportunities to start regularly were limited throughout last season, but there is increasing confidence that a sustained run of games under Roberto De Zerbi could help the 27-year-old rediscover the outstanding form he produced at Eintracht Frankfurt, when he established himself as one of Europe’s most sought-after attacking players.

Tottenham will need to submit a concrete offer to sign him, as City will likely demand a fee around his £42m Transfermarkt valuation, especially with his contract still running until 2029.