Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta personally looking to convince Vinicius Junior to join the club

Arsenal have emerged as a possible destination for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, whose future in the Spanish capital has come under the scanner lately, with the club and the player yet to agree on a contract extension ahead of next year’s expiry.

It is believed that the Whites would be open to letting the Brazilian international depart the club this summer itself if they fail to tie him down on fresher terms in the near future, therefore putting the Gunners’ tails up over a potential swoop.

Diario AS has reported that Mikel Arteta is personally in touch with Vinicius Junior as he hopes to convince the two-time Champions League winner to join Arsenal, where the manager would build the team around his strengths.

The 26-year-old scored 22 goals and assisted 14 times in all competitions last season, and has returned consistent numbers on the left wing in recent seasons, making him the perfect fit for an underperforming Arsenal attack ahead of next season.

Vini Jr’s future remains open

Should Arsenal be serious about materialising their interest in Vinicius Junior, it is believed that his acquisition would cost £129 million although personal terms between the Gunners and the Brazilian are unlikely to be a big issue.

Having said that, nothing has yet been agreed between any of the concerned parties as Real Madrid also continue to harbour hopes of extending their key man’s stay, which still remains the proposition holding the highest probability.

Furthermore, AS has claimed that Vinicius’ priority is also to stay put in Madrid and the main issue between the Whites and his entourage is over his image rights and a possible renewal bonus, which both parties may need to reach a compromise on.

With Vinicius returning to Real Madrid training on Monday after an extended vacation following his World Cup commitments, contract negotiations are expected to follow imminently and the next week or two could lead to some important and concrete news.