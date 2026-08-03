Chelsea and Manchester United set to rival Tottenham Hotspur for Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen has recently been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur with Galatasaray believed to be demanding £65 million for the Nigerian international’s services this summer.

Ekrem Konur has reported that Chelsea and Manchester United are also in the mix for Osimhen’s services alongside Tottenham, after the former Napoli marksman performed exceptionally with Galatasaray last season with 22 goals and eight assists.

Osimhen has long been linked with a transfer to the Premier League but with a relatively lesser asking price than what Napoli were seeking a few years ago, the forward’s acquisition by an English club seems like a very realistic proposition this summer.

Chelsea & United might drag Osimhen race to the wire

Besides doing well in the Turkish top division, Victor Osimhen proved his qualities on the biggest stage as he bagged 10 goal contributions in as many Champions League outings for Galatasaray last season.

Chelsea’s and Manchester United’s interest in the 28-year-old comes as no surprise as the opportunity to sign a specialist in the box, who excels aerially, physically and has intelligent hold-up play and movement for £65 million is too attractive to let go.

Victor Osimhen is still in the best years of his career and despite Tottenham Hotspur’s supposedly advanced interest in his transfer, the forward might prefer joining a club where he is better placed to challenge for silverware.

Should he join Chelsea, he would be a part of an exciting sporting project under Xabi Alonso, while the Blues would also have two consistent goal-scorers in their team with Joao Pedro possibly playing on the left wing next season if Osimhen joins them.

United might fancy their chances for Osimhen if they can offload Joshua Zirkzee as the player would provide significant competition to Benjamin Sesko up top with his consistent returns, and as they gear up for a return to the Champions League, the Galatasaray ace’s experience in the European Cup would be handy.

With three Premier League clubs chasing his signatures, it will be interesting to see who he picks.