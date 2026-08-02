Chelsea readying improved bid to sign Alex Scott

Chelsea are preparing an improved bid to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

Three years on from being described as an ‘unbelievable player’ by Pep Guardiola, Scott has emerged as one of the most coveted midfielders in the ongoing transfer market.

Interest in the 22-year-old comes as no surprise due to the consistent, relentless, and tireless displays in the middle of the park for the Cherries over the last three seasons.

Interestingly, Scott’s remarkable display dates back to his time in the Championship with Bristol City, where he featured 91 times and most notably won the 2022-23 EFL Championship Young Player of the Season before signing for Bournemouth that summer.

Since his arrival, he has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders, and it’s no surprise that his former manager, Andoni Iraola, hailed him as an ‘amazing’ player after a man-of-the-match display against Arsenal last season.

He was ever-present in the Cherries’ midfield, featuring in all but one of their league games, and played an instrumental role in the club’s historic European qualification for the first time in 127 years.

Now, according to CaughtOffside, Chelsea have made Scott their top target for this summer and have already seen their initial £64m formal offer rebuffed by Bournemouth.

Improved bid

However, it appears Xabi Alonso’s side remained determined to sign the youngster, as the report adds that Chelsea are preparing to submit an improved £70m offer to Bournemouth for the midfielder’s potential transfer to Stamford Bridge.

However, despite the London club’s optimism of initiating negotiations with their new offer, it remains lower than Bournemouth’s £80m valuation, according to the report.

Although Chelsea are reportedly set to sign Jordan Henderson, CaughtOffside clarifies that the former Liverpool man’s potential arrival is not expected to affect a potential move for Scott.

While several clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal, have also shown interest in the Englishman, Chelsea are the favourites to sign the midfielder should they change Bournemouth’s stance on not selling the midfielder, the report adds.

Chelsea lost 2-1 to ten-man Tottenham in their last pre-season game in Australia on Saturday. One notable theme was their inability to dictate tempo or stop Spurs’ transition despite having a man advantage.

Should Bournemouth accept the Blues’ proposed £70m offer, Scott’s potential arrival would hand Alonso just that and a tactically fitting partner for Moises Caicedo heading into the next season.