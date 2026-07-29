Chelsea & Liverpool battling to sign Matias Fernandez-Pardo

Chelsea and Liverpool are battling over a deal to sign Lille centre-forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

Although Fernández-Pardo began his youth career with Lille, he completed much of his development in Belgium after joining K.A.A. Gent. He progressed through the club’s Under-18, Under-21 and Jong Gent sides, making a combined 38 appearances during his time in the academy.

His senior debut for the Buffalos arrived on 9 March 2023, when he was introduced in the 85th minute of a 1-1 UEFA Conference League draw against İstanbul Başakşehir.

Fernández-Pardo went on to feature 27 more times for the Belgian side before returning to Lille in the summer of 2024, where he has quickly established himself as an influential figure.

During the ongoing campaign, the forward has emerged as Lille’s leading attacking threat, recording 15 goal contributions across all competitions while playing a key role in helping Les Dogues secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League after finishing third in the league.

Now, according to Tavolieri, Fernandez-Pardo is looking to explore other opportunities away from Lille this summer.

Battle

Among the clubs showing interest in the 21-year-old are Chelsea and Liverpool, according to Tavolieri, who claims that the Premier League duo are keeping close tabs on the centre-forward ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Despite Lille’s insistence on retaining Fernández-Pardo, the 6ft 2in forward is hoping the French club will consider his wish to pursue other opportunities, with Atletico Madrid also keen, the report adds.

Fernández-Pardo is an explosive and technically gifted attacker capable of operating anywhere across the front line. While naturally comfortable through the middle, he is equally effective on either wing, with his movement into wide areas, intelligent link-up play and ability to exploit space making him a constant danger on the counter-attack.

The Belgian has also earned a reputation as one of the quickest players in European football. His teammates have claimed he reached a top speed of 39 km/h during sprint testing, although Fernández-Pardo himself stated that his fastest recorded speed was 38.5 km/h.

Even so, that figure comfortably surpasses the fastest officially recorded speed in the Premier League, held by Micky van de Ven at 37.38 km/h.

A player of such qualities would undoubtedly draw interest, and it’s no surprise top clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool are keeping tabs on him.

However, with three years left in his contract and Lille’s insistence on retaining him, the Premier League duo will need to submit significant offers well above his £29m Transfermarkt valuation to sign the Belgian.