Man Utd interested in Club Brugge’s Nicolo Tresoldi

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Club Brugge star Nicolo Tresoldi, as per Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

The Red Devils currently have Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee as specialist options for the centre-forward position. Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo can also provide cover in this area if needed, but they are more comfortable on the flanks.

Sesko initially took time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality after joining from RB Leipzig last summer. However, he showed glimpses of his qualities during the second half of last campaign.

Zirkzee, however, has struggled to find his feet in the English top-flight since joining from Bologna a couple of years ago, starting only five league matches last term.

Now, Tutto Juve report that Man Utd are interested in signing a new striker and have intensified their monitoring of Tresoldi ahead of a potential swoop in the coming weeks.

The 21-year-old still has a contract until 2029; therefore, Club Brugge are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to sell him and want around £43m.

The report state that if United purchase the German forward, they might be open to cashing-in on Zirkzee, and Juventus are interested in signing the Dutchman.

Tresoldi to Man Utd

The Bianconeri want to sign the former Bologna star on loan with an option or obligation to make the move permanent. But United want a permanent transfer immediately.

After moving to Jan Breydel Stadium from Hannover 96, Tresoldi enjoyed a productive debut campaign last term, scoring 22 goals and registering six assists in 50 appearances across all competitions.

The youngster has enjoyed a promising start this season, scoring a goal against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian Super Cup final on Friday night.

He is a talented player and possesses high potential. Therefore, Tresoldi might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually opt to reinforce the frontline by purchasing Tresoldi this summer.

Meanwhile, following Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s serious knee injury, Man Utd have revamped the engine room by purchasing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans this summer.