Chelsea looking to trump Manchester United to sign Newcastle United star Lewis Hall

Chelsea’s sale of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid was expected to be followed up by the purchase of a new left back considering how important the Spaniard was to them, but an acquisition has yet to be made with only a few weeks until the season starts.

Simon Phillips has reported that the Blues could expedite their search of a replacement in the days to come and Newcastle United star Lewis Hall remains a player that’s firmly on their radar in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United are also interested in signing the Englishman this summer but have yet to take the necessary steps to materialise their interest in him. Chelsea, as per the journalist, will look to advantage from their rivals’ lack of urgency.

Hall was one of Newcastle’s standout players last season but has been linked with bigger English sides lately. He is valued at £34 million on Transfermarkt but it remains to be seen what the Magpies will seek if they are open to his sale.

United may hold upper hand for Hall

Lewis Hall would be a quality addition for Chelsea or Manchester United. His stamina, ability to drive the ball forward, crossing and defensive soundness makes him one of the Premier League’s best left backs.

The 21-year-old spent over a decade in the Blues’ youth setup and having gone from strength to strength at Newcastle United, it comes as no surprise that they are looking to bring him back to Stamford Bridge. However, United may now hold an upper hand.

One of the main reasons why Hall might consider his future at St. James’ Park is to play in the Champions League and contend regularly for trophies. The Red Devils will be in Europe next season and have built a strong team over the last couple of years.

It is fair to think that their full back roles have room for improvement and Hall’s addition will solve half that issue as he is more than ready to take on from Luke Shaw as a fixture in their primary starting eleven from next season.

With that said, it remains to be seen how much longer the player is willing to wait for an approach from Manchester United before possibly making up his mind about returning to Chelsea.