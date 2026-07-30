Juventus star Douglas Luiz dreams of Man Utd move



According to Tuttosport, Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz has his sights on joining Manchester United during the ongoing transfer window.

The Red Devils have already landed Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos to bolster their midfield and are aiming for a specialist defensive midfielder before the new season.

Roma’s Manu Kone has been mentioned as a target for several weeks, but Tuttosport claim that Luiz could be an option.

The Brazilian had mixed loan spells with Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa last season, and he is now eager to return to the Premier League on a permanent basis this summer.

The 28-year-old sees a return to Brazil as a ‘last resort’ and instead dreams of joining the Red Devils.

A swap deal has been touted, given the Bianconeri’s ongoing interest in landing striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Avoid

Luiz returned to familiar surroundings in the Premier League last summer after a forgettable debut season in Turin. His loan spell at Forest never kicked off and he left the club in January with only 14 appearances to his name.

The Brazilian went on to secure a reunion with Villa, who were in an injury crisis at the time with Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn sidelined. Still, Luiz played a minor role with just over 800 minutes in 21 appearances.

The Vasco da Gama graduate has now returned to the Bianconeri but he does not have a future under manager Luciano Spalletti. Luiz prefers a return to England with United, but the Red Devils may not make an approach for his services.

The 28-year-old, who has made 196 Premier League appearances, is no longer the player who dazzled with the Villans two years ago. At the time, Luiz was in the form of his life with 20 goal contributions (2023/24) and was one of the names mentioned to be on United’s radar.

He has since suffered plenty of injuries, which have hampered his career. He does not appear in his prime anymore at 28, and United may prefer a younger profile such as Kone, who was impressive in France’s midfield at the World Cup.

If Juventus are exploring a move for Zirkzee, United may prefer a separate transfer without Luiz involved as a makeweight. As per Tuttosport, the Red Devils are ready to accept a loan deal with a buy obligation to sell the Dutchman.