Everton exploring chance to sign Liam Delap following Chelsea offer

Everton are set to continue their squad rebuild over the next few weeks as David Moyes looks to set up a competitive unit to challenge for next season’s European spots in the Premier League.

It is expected that the Toffees will prioritise some offensive signings in the final of the summer transfer window but with a number of additions potentially on the cards, they would need to be wary that they don’t overspend on a single player.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Everton have been offered the opportunity to sign Liam Delap by Chelsea after the he failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge after joining from Ipswich Town last summer having notched just three goals and four assists.

According to the journalist, Manchester United were also given the chance to sign Delap but have turned it down but Leeds United and Newcastle United are believed to be interested parties, although Everton are thought to be frontrunners.

Everton may win race for Delap

While Leeds United and Newcastle United are keen on signing Liam Delap from Chelsea, it remains to be seen how seriously they pursue his signing despite his £24 million valuation on Transfermarkt being a fair indicator of his price tag this summer.

Leeds already have Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who ended last season on a strong note, and Lukas Nmecha up top, whereas the Magpies have William Osula and Yoanne Wissa, and are looking to send Nick Woltemade out on loan to have only two strikers.

Manchester United’s rejection towards a deal for Delap also comes as no surprise. Though they may seek a new number nine if Joshua Zirkzee leaves, the 23-year-old has not been able to cope with the pressure of playing for a top-level club.

If he gets the opportunity to join a mid-table club like Everton, he may be able to replicate his successful campaign from his Ipswich Town days, and get to play regular minutes as well. His physicality and intelligent positioning will be key for the Toffees.

Delap is not expected to cost much and though a firm asking price has yet to be determined, all things point towards his acquisition being a very affordable transfer for Everton.