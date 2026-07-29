Manchester United keen on signing Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao

Following a midfield rebuild which saw them acquire Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, Manchester United are now set to shift their attention towards improving their squad depth and quality in defence and attack.

German source Fussball Daten has reported that the latest name on Man United’s wish-list is Juventus forward Francisco Conceicao as Michael Carrick looks to bring in a right winger to add to his existing options.

United are playing in the Champions League next season and the addition of the European Cup to their schedule has meant they require more options to choose from in the playing eleven, especially on both flanks, where they are low on numbers.

Conceicao is a specialist right winger but can play closer to the striker as well. With the Red Devils having only Amad Diallo on the right wing and Bryan Mbeumo preferring to play in a more central position, the Juve star would be an exciting acquisition.

United move a strong possibility for Conceicao

Juventus have missed out on Champions League qualification for next season and consequently, some of their key players might leave the club while they are also required to balance their accounts sooner rather than later.

Sergio Conceicao’s sale, possibly to Manchester United, could be viewed favourably by the club. The 23-year-old is valued at £26 million on Transfermarkt but his age and sky-high potential could see the Bianconeri seek a much higher transfer fee for him.

Given the opportunity to play in the Champions League next season and pursue a career in the Premier League, Conceicao’s agreement with United might only be a matter of formality as they can offer him a decent wage as well.

His ability to stretch defences, excel in one-on-one situations and create chances, along with having a powerful shot, would make Conceicao a brilliant purchase for Man United with the Portuguese international capable of giving Amad Diallo a fierce run for his money with competition to play on the right wing.