Man Utd have done work to sign Chelsea target Scott

Manchester United have reportedly done groundwork over a deal to sign Chelsea target and AFC Bournemouth star Alex Scott, as per The Athletic.

Following Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s serious knee injury, the Red Devils have prioritised revamping the midfield department this summer.

They have already purchased Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively. However, The Athletic report that United are planning to sign a third midfielder and have identified Scott as a serious option.

They have already done groundwork over this deal, but Chelsea are also in this race and are the frontrunners to sign him if he were to leave during this offseason.

The Blues have already seen their £64m proposal rejected by the Cherries, who have no intention of letting Scott leave, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Scott is a right-footed box-to-box midfielder by trait but can also provide cover in the CDM role if needed. He is quick, strong, technically sound, and can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas. Moreover, the Englishman can play threading passes between the lines and is efficient in defensive contributions.

After moving to Vitality Stadium from Bristol City, the 22-year-old initially took time to settle into his new surroundings before showcasing his qualities last campaign.

In 39 appearances across all competitions, Scott made five goal contributions and helped his side qualify for next season’s Europa League.

Scott to Man Utd

The Red Devils currently have Santos, Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo as options to deploy in the deeper midfield positions. Moreover, Mason Mount can provide cover in this area if needed, although he is a creative midfielder by trait.

However, having qualified for next season’s Champions League, the Old Trafford club need more depth in the engine room to cope with the demanding fixture schedule.

Therefore, they could do with signing a new midfielder, and Scott might be a shrewd acquisition with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club or the West London club eventually manage to secure his services during this offseason.