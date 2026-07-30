Liverpool willing to pay £43m to sign Real Madrid forward Endrick

Liverpool are in the summer transfer market for offensive reinforcements and following Mohamed Salah’s departure at the end of last season, they are prioritising a player capable of producing consistent output in the final third from the right wing.

Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield in recent weeks and while Yan Diomande is also believed to have been of interest to the Reds, the RB Leipzig star seems to be on his way to Real Madrid.

As a result, Liverpool have identified Real Madrid forward Endrick as a suitable purchase, Spanish source Fichajes has reported, and would be willing to initially offer £43 million to secure the Brazilian international’s services this year.

He spent time on loan at Olympique Lyon from January this year until the end of the 2025/26 season and scored 8 goals and assisted as many times in all competitions. However, Madrid may be willing to consider offers for him if they sign Diomande.

Endrick will cost far more than Liverpool are ready to offer

Endrick has been key in the very limited minutes he has played for Real Madrid in the last couple of seasons but proved his worth during a short-lived spell on loan at Olympique Lyon with consistent returns in front of goal.

He was primarily utilised as a striker but his dribbling, physicality to hold defenders off, left-footedness and the ability to cut inwards and unleash powerful shots on target make him equally effective on the right wing, a position Liverpool may use him in.

With that said, Liverpool might have to offer Real Madrid significantly more money than £43 million for Endrick. He is rated as one of South America’s best talents and the 19-year-old remains a part of the Whites’ long-term plans despite a lack of minutes.

Jose Mourinho could value his strong work-rate and ability to make a quick impact in the final third even if Yan Diomande joins Los Blancos, so all things point towards Endrick staying in Madrid for this season unless Liverpool make a massive offer.