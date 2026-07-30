Liverpool make contact to sign Gilberto Mora ahead of Arsenal

Liverpool have made contact to sign highly rated Mexican starlet Gilberto Mora from Club Tijuana this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Mora has quickly established himself as one of the brightest teenage talents in world football. Since making his senior debut for Club Tijuana against Santos Laguna on 18 August 2024 at the age of just 15 years, 10 months, and five days, he has accumulated 53 first-team appearances.

Only 13 days after that debut, he was handed his first start against Club León and marked the occasion by scoring the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory, becoming the youngest scorer in the history of Mexico’s top flight at just 15 years and 320 days old.

His remarkable progress has also carried over onto the international stage. Mora made his senior debut for Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final against the Saudi Arabia team, setting another milestone as Mexico’s youngest-ever senior debutant at 16 years and 257 days.

Those performances earned him a place in Javier Aguirre’s World Cup squad, where he set another record as the youngest-ever player to appear in a World Cup knockout fixture since Pelé in 1958 after featuring in Mexico’s 2-0 round of 32 win over Ecuador.

Mora to Liverpool

In recent weeks, reports via Football Talk revealed that Liverpool have entered the race to sign Mora this summer.

It appears the club are now stepping up efforts to seal the deal, with TEAMtalk reporting that the Merseyside giants have made direct contact with the youngster’s entourage to discuss his potential transfer to Anfield.

Following his standout performances over the year, the report adds that the 17-year-old’s valuation has increased to £21m amid interest from Liverpool.

However, Andoni Iraola’s side will need to act swiftly to seal the deal, as TEAMtalk reveals that Arsenal have been closely monitoring Mora, while other clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona, have also expressed interest in the attacking midfielder.

Described as ‘exceptional’ by Tijuana’s club president, Jorge Alberto, the exciting midfielder would be an excellent coup for Liverpool should they trump their fierce rivals to sign him.

His potential addition would also be a further statement of the club’s ambition to amass some of the best young prospects, having already signed Talla Ndiaye, Ifeanyi Ndukwe, and Samuel Martinez in recent transfer windows.